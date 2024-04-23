FB pixel

ID platform delivered by WISeKey facilitates digital govt services in Seychelles

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
ID platform delivered by WISeKey facilitates digital govt services in Seychelles
 

A digital identity platform dubbed SeyID has been successfully delivered for the government of Seychelles by WISeKey and is already producing results.

This follows an award of the contract to the Geneva-based cybersecurity and digital ID firm, according to a company announcement.

The project, launched in 2022, has set up the SeyID platform as part of efforts to facilitate and streamline the country’s digital government, digital tourism and digital health programs.

Based on the WISeID platform, which enables easy authentication for access to web and mobile applications, the SeyID application has since been deployed with palpable results achieved.

WISeKey’s WISeID platform facilitates authentication for access to services using the SeyID mobile application in a passwordless manner.

Per the announcement, the SeyID platform integrates a digital wallet which gives users the possibility to securely store their National ID and digital driver’s license (mDL), eliminating the need to carry the physical documents.

Apart from its digital signature feature, it also has the ability to generate a digital version of the ID card, featuring a QR Code for secure third-party verification for various purposes including bank account opening.

In the meantime, an upgrade is expected to the SeyID platform in the first quarter of this year with the integration of a “document wallet” which will make it possible for government to send digital documents to citizens in a move that will curb paper document transactions in the country.

WISeKey’s partnership with the Seychellois government dates back to 2014 when the company was awarded a PKI contract for digital signatures.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Fujitsu scolded for identity error in Japan’s My Number system

Japan’s My Number personal ID system is planning to allow digital identity documents as valid proof of identity when obtaining…

 

UAE Pass gets security enhancement, new uses as digital ID adoption soars

Users of the United Arab Emirates’ official digital ID (UAE Pass) have been told how to make us of a…

 

U.S. military’s health agency invites proposals for digital transformation initiative

The U.S. Army’s Defense Health Agency (DHA) has issued a call for submissions to address how digital transformation can be…

 

Burkina Faso gets support from Japan to enroll IDPs for biometric ID

The government of Burkina Faso recently got a boost from Japan to its efforts in conducting biometric identity enrollment for…

 

Microsoft teases easy video deepfake tool, declines to release it

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to tease an AI product so good at producing deepfake humans that it poses…

 

Proposed UK data protection law hit by criticism

The UK’s prospective data protection law is facing criticism from lawmakers and rights groups over plans to introduce bank account…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS