ID platform delivered by WISeKey facilitates digital govt services in Seychelles

A digital identity platform dubbed SeyID has been successfully delivered for the government of Seychelles by WISeKey and is already producing results.

This follows an award of the contract to the Geneva-based cybersecurity and digital ID firm, according to a company announcement.

The project, launched in 2022, has set up the SeyID platform as part of efforts to facilitate and streamline the country’s digital government, digital tourism and digital health programs.

Based on the WISeID platform, which enables easy authentication for access to web and mobile applications, the SeyID application has since been deployed with palpable results achieved.

WISeKey’s WISeID platform facilitates authentication for access to services using the SeyID mobile application in a passwordless manner.

Per the announcement, the SeyID platform integrates a digital wallet which gives users the possibility to securely store their National ID and digital driver’s license (mDL), eliminating the need to carry the physical documents.

Apart from its digital signature feature, it also has the ability to generate a digital version of the ID card, featuring a QR Code for secure third-party verification for various purposes including bank account opening.

In the meantime, an upgrade is expected to the SeyID platform in the first quarter of this year with the integration of a “document wallet” which will make it possible for government to send digital documents to citizens in a move that will curb paper document transactions in the country.

WISeKey’s partnership with the Seychellois government dates back to 2014 when the company was awarded a PKI contract for digital signatures.

