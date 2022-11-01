Seychelles launches digital ID platform from WISeKey for government, private sector

Swiss cybersecurity firm WISeKey has developed ‘SeyID,’ a digital ID platform for the government of Seychelles, which will enable citizens of the island nation to access digital government, healthcare and tourism services. The new ID platform, first announced last year, will also be deployed by companies in some private sector services such as banking.

SeyID, based on WISeKey‘s WISeID trusted digital ID service, will be linked to services in these domains, an announcement from both partners notes. The move underlines the country’s efforts in implementing new solutions and services for citizens in order to facilitate access to digital identity through the use of smartphones and mobile apps. SeyID therefore also supports KYC for online services.

The services on SeyID will complement citizens’ national ID cards with a virtual card stored in the mobile app.

In the tourism domain, from which Seychelles scoops most of its government revenue, tourists can create a digital tourist ID on SeyID to have easy access to digital services, according to the announcement.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology in Seychelles Benjamin Choppy reacted to the development saying: “The e-ID platform, SeyID, is a fundamental component in the implementation of Seychelles Government Digital Economy Agenda, and its coming into operation marks a key milestone achievement.”

WISeKey Founder and CEO Carlos Moreira comments: “WISeKey is proud to have been awarded by the Government of Seychelles this project to build the National Digital Identity platform, which confirms the potential of the WISeID solution as a solid base to deliver such services.”

SeyID has been designed to integrate a cloud signature solution that allows users to digitally sign legally valid documents and other transactions, according to the company, facilitating progress on dematerializing processes and doing away with paperwork and other manual transactions.

The collaboration between WISeKey and the Seychelles government was first established in 2014 when the former was selected by the latter as a technology partner on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital signatures for electronic transactions.

The digital tech prowess of Seychelles came strongly to the fore in the heart of the coronavirus pandemic when Travizory deployed a biometric border control system for a seamless passenger experience at the country’s borders.

