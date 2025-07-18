FB pixel

Alan Goode offers insights on booming transitional IDV market on BU Podcast

Deep dive into latest market report identifies opportunities for IDV ecosystem
| Joel R. McConvey
Alan Goode offers insights on booming transitional IDV market on BU Podcast
 

Technology is transforming identity verification. According to Alan Goode of Goode Intelligence, by 2030, digital identity verification will pass traditional identity verification in volume, and total global revenue from identity verification services will exceed $20 billion.

On this episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, Alan walks us through Goode Intelligence’s latest market research report, which describes an industry in the throes of transitioning to reusable ID. There are opportunities across the IDV board, notably in what Goode identifies as the technology building blocks of identity verification – connected tools and services that can combine into reliable digital ID systems.

“In addition to the forecast revenue opportunity figure of over $20 billion we expect a further $15-20 billion in revenue from these connected technology building blocks that are crucial to delivering identity verification services,” Goode says.

Listen below to learn more about the building blocks of IDV and how the market should approach adoption amid the disruption of significant change.

