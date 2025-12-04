Firms dive head first into agentic AI governance frameworks, dashboard options

ServiceNow has announced its intent to acquire identity security company Veza, in a move that a release says will extend the identity security capabilities of ServiceNow’s security and risk portfolios, and give it a foothold in the race to provide tools to govern agentic AI.

The company has put identity security at the core of its security operations, and says Veza’s contributions will bolster its exposure management, incident response and integrated risk management capabilities.

Veza’s patented Access Graph maps and analyzes access relationships across human, machine and AI identities, providing an end-to-end access visibility and risk control platform for identity and access management, including access reviews, access requests, and an access hub. This sort of toolkit has become increasingly important (and prominent in startup discussions) as agentic AI supposedly takes over a large swath of transactions that were previously exclusive to humans.

Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow, says that “in the era of agentic AI, every identity – human, AI agent, or machine – is a force for enterprise impact.” But, “it’s only when you have continuous visibility into each identity’s permissions that you can trust it. By combining Veza’s industry-first Access Graph with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower and agentic workflows, we can give customers a true single pane of glass, with control of every identity in their organization.”

Tarun Thakur, CEO of Veza, says the product was built to make identity security transparent, scalable, and effective for every organization, to help customers “embrace AI with more confidence.”

The transaction is subject to standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

BeyondTrust, Ping Identity bundle up in AWS Marketplace

BeyondTrust and Ping Identity have made a joint product, the BeyondTrust + Ping Identity Unified Identity Security solution, available as a package in AWS Marketplace.

A release says the bundled products streamline procurement and “address critical challenges facing modern enterprises today, including fragmented identity systems, inconsistent governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and the operational friction caused by managing identity use cases across separate tools and separate purchases.”

“By offering the BeyondTrust + Ping Identity Unified Identity Security solutions in AWS Marketplace, we’re making it easier for customers to transform their integrated identity security strategy,” says David Manks, vice president of strategic alliances at BeyondTrust. “The ability to deliver the identity services through a single solution helps our customers strengthen their identity security and Zero Trust initiatives, and scale identity and privilege governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, while simplifying procurement and deployment.”

While AWS provides one account and one point of contact for the multi-product suite, customers “maintain the flexibility to negotiate custom pricing and terms with private offers for each product and service. “

Saviynt launches agentic identity product, sets up shop in Dubai

Saviynt has new regional headquarters in Dubai and a new strategic partnership with StarLink, one of the Middle East and Africa’s largest specialist cybersecurity distributors. The expansion comes as the firm launches new AI-driven capabilities to accelerate and simplify application onboarding, enabling all apps to be managed from a single, unified identity security platform, and extending Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) to include every identity, human and otherwise.

A press release says Saviynt will locally host its converged Identity Cloud platform in Dubai to “help customers meet data residency requirements and strengthen support for regulated industries including banking, energy, government, and telecommunications.”

The Middle East is a ballooning market for cloud computing, and rapid scaling means an inundation of new identities, both human and agentic – all of which need to be managed, authenticated and generally kept on task.

“Enterprises across the Middle East are adding thousands of new identities every month, yet many still rely on manual access reviews and fragmented tools,” says Todd Rotger, chief revenue officer at Saviynt. “That gap is exactly where attackers thrive. Our investment in the region is focused on helping customers close it and maintain control before risk becomes breach.”

Saviynt, which is based in the U.S., continues to pursue growth across the Middle East, Africa and APAC, including new offices and leadership in Singapore, as well as fresh faces across Europe. Its current focus aligns with market trends: its new Agentic AI Onboarding for Applications tool offers a single platform for governance of hybrid identity and access management.

Per a release, the product’s capabilities include Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) that provides simplified discovery, prioritized risk insights, and integrated access maps enriched with signals from leading security solutions like CrowdStrike; and ISPM for Non-Human Identities (NHI), which lists their access policies and detected violations.

Sachin Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer at Saviynt, says “our latest AI innovations ensure that every identity is governed with the same rigor, context and automation. With agentic AI onboarding and comprehensive identity security posture management across all identities, we’re enabling organizations to stay secure, compliant and prepared for what’s next.”

