Identity, security, AI-driven data governance converging in agentic era

The new unspoken rule around the digital water cooler is, never ask anyone about their age(nt). That’s a poor attempt to squeeze some LOLs out of LLMs; much more successful is the ongoing campaign to seize the market for identity security management, which is exploding as AI agents propagate.

Saviynt tools to cover all identities, human and otherwise

Saviynt is the latest to announce a focus on the emerging challenge of managing agentic identities, as it extends its Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) capabilities to cover all identities – “human, non-human and AI.”

A release says the objective is to enable secure onboarding and management of all applications, in order to “empower enterprises to confidently adopt AI while maintaining full visibility, governance and compliance.”

In harnessing agentic AI to accelerate and simplify the integration of both connected and disconnected applications across hybrid environments, Saviynt’s new capabilities ensure every application can be onboarded, governed and secured under a single identity platform. The ISPM upgrade for AI agents provides comprehensive visibility and audit readiness for AI agents and their core components, such as MCP servers and tools. Enhanced ISPM for Non-Human Identities (NHI) include a unified inventory for all NHIs, their access policies, and detected violations, with one-click remediation.

“AI is reshaping enterprise security at every level,” says Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Saviynt. “Our latest AI innovations ensure that every identity is governed with the same rigor, context and automation. With agentic AI onboarding and comprehensive identity security posture management across all identities, we’re enabling organizations to stay secure, compliant, and prepared for what’s next.”

“Saviynt has always been at the forefront of identity innovation,” says Vibhuti Sinha, the firm’s chief product officer. “While others are experimenting with AI overlays, we’re embedding AI natively into the fabric of identity security. This isn’t just about adding new features – it’s about delivering an end-to-end, AI-first platform that helps enterprises govern more effectively, scale seamlessly, and confidently embrace the future of digital business.”

Silverfort telling same story with different jargon

Silverfort has announced the release of two new foundational capabilities for its identity security platform: Access Intelligence and Identity Graph & Inventory. A press release says the complementary capabilities “close a longstanding market gap, delivering unmatched observability into the entire identity fabric.

“This includes identity storylines, effective privileges, and actual user access to resources across hybrid environments.”

Silverfort is offering the same idea as Sayvint – “end-to-end identity security for the enterprise, from a single unified platform,” which encompasses “every type of identity, from humans to machines and AI agents.” It “discovers every identity, maps every access path, and enforces real-time security controls to stop any identity threat, block lateral movement and prevent privilege escalation.” It “shifts visibility from static, fragmented reports organizations struggle to gather from the various IAM silos, to dynamic, real-time maps of identities, entitlements, attributes, and relationships.”

“The evolving threats around AI, non-human identities and privileged access require a unified platform that can discover, analyze and protect all identities, everywhere,” says Hed Kovetz, Silverfort’s CEO. “Between the countless point solutions offered by startups and ad hoc solutions cobbled together through add-ons from legacy vendors, organizations struggle to solve the identity security problem.”

Identity ‘top ROI generator in the security stack’

Silverfort’s release references “the emergent, fast-growing Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (IVIP) market category” – defined by Gartner as “products that integrate IAM-relevant data rapidly, present it in a single, consistent view, and enhance it with advanced analytics to improve both security and business enablement.”

It also references “the recent wave of identity security mergers and acquisitions.”

Which is to say, identity security is having a moment, backing up findings from SailPoint’s 2025 Horizons of Identity Report. Released last month, the report says “enterprises that unify identity as the control point, strengthen data practices, and advance security controls achieve higher ROI and greater AI readiness.”

“Identity has become the enterprise’s nerve center, coordinating access, powering automation, and enabling real-time decisions and threat management across systems and users – both human and non-human,” says the report. “As identity shifts from a foundational control to the new frontier of security, it has emerged as the central control point in outperforming organizations – where critical decisions are made, policies are enforced, and security operations converge.”

The hype is real, and everyone is now busy developing an end-to-end system to handle all those AI agents loose in the digital ecosystem. Sailpoint says the numbers add up. For now, the agentic tide keeps rising.

