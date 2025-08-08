Forter introduces new identity monitoring capabilities for agentic commerce

Forter has unveiled the first installment in a series aimed at helping online retailers manage the surge of AI-powered agents throughout the customer journey, from product discovery to payment. Industry analysts, including Gartner, predict that autonomous agents will account for roughly 20 percent of digital commerce traffic within the next five years, with merchants needing to adapt their security and user-experience frameworks.

Within hours of the ChatGPT Agent launch, Forter recorded an 18,510 percent day-over-day increase in agent-driven traffic across its network, a clear signal that bots, virtual assistants and other autonomous tools are rapidly reshaping shopper interactions.

“Agentic AI presents an enormous growth opportunity for merchants,” says Forter’s Chief Product Officer Cyndy Lobb. “What we hear from our customers and the market-at-large is control against fraud and risk in this AI-era is critical to unlocking this opportunity.”

Forter’s initial release introduces advanced detection models that differentiate between agent types, bolstered browsing analytics designed to flag AI-assisted shopping behaviors, and a dedicated dashboard that visualizes agentic activity alongside traditional transaction metrics. Forter will also publish anonymized, network-wide insights into emerging agentic trends.

“Agentic AI presents an enormous growth opportunity for merchants,” said Cyndy Lobb, Forter’s Chief Product Officer. “What we hear from our customers and the market at large is that effective control against fraud and risk in this AI era is critical to unlocking that opportunity. Our commitment is to give merchants and commerce organizations of all types the confidence to experiment and scale with agents and agent developers.”

Looking ahead, Forter plans to expand its agent toolkit with features such as multi-agent policy automation, agent-focused tokenization to streamline commerce workflows, and deeper integrations with payment and commerce infrastructure providers.

Article Topics

AI agents | digital payments | ecommerce | Forter | identity management