Ping Identity SaaS revenue up, nears $800M ARR

One year after the company’s integration with ForgeRock, Ping Identity has expanded its annual Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue by 30 percent, and is now approaching $800 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The company says that the increasing adoption of SaaS-based models among enterprises is one of the reasons behind the growth. The other is its cloud-based platform that offers improved security measures.

“Now more than ever, identity is under attack – from the infrastructure to user accounts, and the data powering today’s global businesses. As a result, the market realizes the dire need for a proven, comprehensive, and trusted identity partner that doesn’t compromise security for an optimal user experience,” says Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity.

“We remain committed to ensuring our customers and partners have the best identity security offerings at a time when it’s needed most.”

Accelerating the Ping, Forgerock software integration

ProofID and Midships, two of Ping Identity’s leading service partners, are collaborating to accelerate the integration of Ping Identity and ForgeRock software solutions.

The partnership is set to work towards delivering Ping Identity services on a global scale. The collaboration also aims to streamline the integration of Ping Identity’s tools, including those acquired through the recent ForgeRock acquisition, by combining identity management and fraud prevention capabilities.

“I am hugely excited about this collaboration between the two leading specialist Ping Identity service partners. Following the acquisition of ForgeRock by Ping Identity, our global customers need specialist integrators with expertise across the entire combined software suite, and this collaboration enables us to provide that immediately,” explains Tom Eggleston, CEO of ProofID.

“Our strategic collaboration allows both companies to cooperate to best serve our customers and to support Ping Identity as it continues to lead the enterprise IAM and CIAM markets.”

One notable outcome of their cooperation is the PingFederate MFA Accelerator, a system designed to provide on-premise multi-factor authentication (MFA) for existing PingFederate users.

“Midships is thrilled to collaborate with ProofID. This partnership enables us to make our ForgeRock accelerators and expertise available globally, beyond our existing markets of Asia, ANZ, and UK,” adds Ajit Gupta, CEO of Midships.

“We are also excited to bring ProofID’s unparalleled Ping expertise to our customers in these regions. Through our joint collaboration, we hope to bring new and exciting offerings to customers that leverage the best of what Ping and ForgeRock have.”

