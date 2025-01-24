Google launches Identity Check for Pixel, eyes more biometrics in future

A forthcoming update to the Android OS could include a new biometric ID security feature, further underlining the commitment to biometric authentication Google has established with its Identity Check product.

Identity Check, which launched this week for Android 15 on Google Pixel and is coming soon to Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 7, enables users to require biometric authentication before allowing changes to sensitive settings, or when the device is outside a recognized area.

That means when Identity Check is on, users need to provide “explicit biometric authentication” to change a device’s PIN or biometrics, disable theft protection, turn off Find My Device and perform factory resets.

A report from Android Authority says the Secure Lock feature, which is still being developed, enables remote locking of an Android device, so that it can’t be unlocked without authenticating through both a lock screen credential and biometrics.

It also tightens security by blocking features such as app notifications, widgets, Quick Settings, and the digital assistant without biometric authentication.

Google’s Theft Detection Lock feature, which “uses an on-device AI-powered algorithm to help detect when your phone may be forcibly taken from you” and “locks your screen to keep thieves out,” is also now fully rolled out to devices running Android 10 and up.

