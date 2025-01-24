FB pixel

Google launches Identity Check for Pixel, eyes more biometrics in future

Upcoming Secure Lock feature to enable remote device locking
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics
Google launches Identity Check for Pixel, eyes more biometrics in future
 

A forthcoming update to the Android OS could include a new biometric ID security feature, further underlining the commitment to biometric authentication Google has established with its Identity Check product.

Identity Check, which launched this week for Android 15 on Google Pixel and is coming soon to Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 7, enables users to require biometric authentication before allowing changes to sensitive settings, or when the device is outside a recognized area.

That means when Identity Check is on, users need to provide “explicit biometric authentication” to change a device’s PIN or biometrics, disable theft protection, turn off Find My Device and perform factory resets.

A report from Android Authority says the Secure Lock feature, which is still being developed, enables remote locking of an Android device, so that it can’t be unlocked without authenticating through both a lock screen credential and biometrics.

It also tightens security by blocking features such as app notifications, widgets, Quick Settings, and the digital assistant without biometric authentication.

Google’s Theft Detection Lock feature, which “uses an on-device AI-powered algorithm to help detect when your phone may be forcibly taken from you” and “locks your screen to keep thieves out,” is also now fully rolled out to devices running Android 10 and up.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Fingerprint biometric liveness software entries invited for LivDet 2025 round 2

Registration is about to open for round two of LivDet 2025, the prominent global competition for fingerprint biometric systems secured…

 

Biometrics Institute identifies dire need for clear language in biometrics and AI

These days, biometrics are most often deployed in tandem with AI. A new paper from the Biometrics Institute, “Members’ Viewpoints:…

 

Trump’s new executive order on AI underemphasizes privacy, security issues

President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) on AI, Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence, represents a significant shift in…

 

Nepal MPs want assurance on national ID system data security

Lawmakers in Nepal have been asking important questions regarding the data security architecture of the national ID card program being…

 

Zimbabwe following in footsteps of India, Nigeria to establish farmer ID registry

Zimbabwe is taking the path of countries such as India and Nigeria with the creation of a digital farmer ID…

 

Idemia, SITA tackle lost luggage with bag recognition

You arrive at your destination, after a long and uncomfortable flight, and you’re eager to get to your hotel. You…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events