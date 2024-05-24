Google Pay enhances online checkout with biometric options and expands BNPL features

Google Pay has rolled out a biometric autofill option for users, one of three new features aimed at enhancing the online checkout experience. The new update allows American Express and Capital One cardholders using Chrome desktop to see specific card benefits at checkout. Google has plans to include more cards in the future.

In a bid to improve both speed and security, Google Pay has updated its autofill verification process on Chrome and Android, so that its users can now fill in their card details using their device’s fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN, rather than manually entering their security code. The update’s use of biometric technology aims to streamline the checkout process while maintaining security. In most cases, autofill will complete the form without any additional steps, though extra verification may be required if suspicious activity is detected.

“By leveraging biometrics, we greatly increase security while removing friction for a more convenient experience,” Google Pay VP and GM Ben Volk told PYMNTS.

Additionally, Google Pay began piloting by now, pay later (BNPL) options earlier this year and has now expanded these options to more merchant sites and Android apps across the U.S. Google says in a company blog post that shoppers can either link their existing BNPL accounts, such as Affirm and Zip, or sign up for a new account during checkout.

The blog also confirms that users can enable a device unlock feature, which requires unlocking the device before autofill reveals full card details. This measure aims to ensure that card information remains secure even if others have access to the device.

In 2020, it was reported that Google was developing proprietary physical and virtual debit cards that are linked to a bank account and integrated with an app, allowing for quick online purchases using either a phone or the card itself.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | digital payments | face biometrics | fingerprint recognition | Google | secure transactions