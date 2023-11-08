Google explains its restriction on biometric ID editing

It seems like a small and obvious user experience choice, but Alphabet is now explaining itself when its photo software refuses to make changes to human faces and biometric ID.

At least on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones, users will get an error message when some photo-editing tasks are attempted. The restrictions are there to prevent people from digitally altering personally identifiable data including one’s face and other body parts, and biometric ID cards.

Previously, the commands just went ignored, leaving most users (but probably few fraudsters) wondering what was happening.

The photo feature is known as Magic Editor, and trade publication the Android Authority says it was announced at Google I/O this year. Use regulations are detailed in Google’s GenAI terms and conditions.

It’s not clear how Alphabet will handle the fact that facial detection is necessary to stop a face photo from being edited. That could be a problem in U.S. states that require consent and policy disclosures for biometric data analysis.

