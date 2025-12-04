FB pixel

Trulioo becomes part of Google protocol for agentic AI payments

Company’s verifiable trust layer will help authenticate, authorize AI agents
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Trulioo becomes part of Google protocol for agentic AI payments
 

Trulioo has joined Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), which aims to establish an open, standardized language for secure payment transactions between merchants and agentic machine learning models.

Google developed the AP2 protocol in conjunction with payments and tech companies, to connect financial institutions, fintechs and merchants through a unified, secure infrastructure. A release says Trulioo will bring its expertise in identity verification and trust infrastructure to the table to “demonstrate how Digital Agent Passport (DAP) can be used in conjunction with AP2 to convey trust for agent-led transactions.”

“The DAP will introduce a verifiable trust layer within the existing AP2 framework, serving as a neutral trust fabric that ensures every digital agent is authenticated, authorized and accountable before transacting.”

Trulioo CEO Vicky Bindra says “the future of commerce belongs to agents that can think, act and transact independently, but only if they can be trusted. By joining AP2, we’re helping define the identity backbone for autonomous payments, where verified agents transact transparently, responsibly and at machine speed. This is the architecture, and the future, of trusted agentic commerce.”

The arrangement with Google builds on a collaboration that already sees the tech giant leveraging the Trulioo Global Identity Platform for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification across its payments organization.

Google’s launch of the AP2 protocol is in keeping with the general industry trend towards agentic AI systems and frameworks to govern them. Per a blog from the company, “while today’s payment systems generally assume a human is directly clicking ‘buy’ on a trusted surface, the rise of autonomous agents and their ability to initiate a payment breaks this fundamental assumption and raises critical questions that AP2 helps to address.”

Article Topics

 Article Topics 

