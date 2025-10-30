Experian acquires KYC360 as firms seek streamlined financial compliance

Compliance and identity verification providers are stepping up with new solutions to meet mounting regulatory pressures and evolving fraud risks. Three recent developments emphasize the trend for smarter, more automated approaches to financial crime prevention and due diligence.

Experian has acquired KYC360 to bolster its lifecycle compliance capabilities across the UK and Ireland. SmartSearch has partnered with Armalytix to launch an Open Banking-powered Source of Funds solution for the UK property sector. Meanwhile, iDenfy has introduced a global AML screening platform designed to deliver real-time, auditable risk insights across more than 210 jurisdictions.

Experian acquires KYC360 to boost financial crime compliance in UK, Ireland

Experian has acquired KYC360 to enhance its fraud prevention and financial crime compliance capabilities across the UK and Ireland.

The deal boosts Experian’s position in the identity and risk management space by integrating KYC360’s Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions into its existing offerings. The CLM capabilities will be embedded into Experian’s Ascend platform and are expected to be available from next year.

“The addition of KYC360 significantly boosts our capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients and accelerate our growth,” says Malin Holmberg, CEO of Experian UK and Ireland.

KYC360 provides tools that support Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes. Experian clients will be able to onboard, screen and maintain customer records more efficiently and securely, with KYC360’s technology, according to the company.

KYC360’s tools are used by organizations across sectors, which include financial services, insurance, legal, gaming, telecommunications and industry. “We are thrilled to be joining the Experian group,” says Stephen Platt, founder and CEO of KYC360. “This partnership provides a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation in the fight against financial crime, helping to protect even more clients and their customers.”

SmartSearch and Armalytix partner on compliance for UK real estate

SmartSearch has forged a strategic partnership with fintech firm Armalytix to launch a new Source of Funds (SoF) compliance solution, aimed at streamlining anti-money laundering (AML) and due diligence processes in the UK property sector.

The solution is fully integrated into SmartSearch’s digital compliance platform and uses Open Banking technology to automate and secure financial verification.

“This partnership with Armalytix marks a significant step forward in simplifying and securing compliance for our key markets,” says Phil Cotter, CEO of SmartSearch. “The SoF solution provides businesses with an unparalleled level of regulatory confidence and efficiency, allowing them to focus on their core business without compromising on security.”

Already employed in one in five UK residential property transactions, the underlying technology is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an Account Information Service Provider. The new SoF solution enables businesses to validate financial data directly at the source, eliminating manual document collection and accelerating property completions.

The platform combines SoF checks with SmartSearch’s existing AML and due diligence capabilities, and offers a unified workflow. This reduces operational risk, enhances fraud protection and delivers audit-ready compliance, the company says, with a digital-first experience.

Richard McCall, CEO of Armalytix, added: “The residential property sector deserves a faster, more trustworthy compliance process. Our FCA-regulated Open Banking platform delivers verified, source-validated data instantly. Partnering with SmartSearch means this capability is now integrated into a comprehensive due diligence product, setting a new standard for speed and anti-fraud protection in UK property transactions.”

iDenfy launches AML screening platform for global compliance

Regtech firm iDenfy has unveiled a new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening solution. The platform integrates with iDenfy’s existing identity verification systems and offers real-time screening of individuals and businesses against global sanctions lists, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), adverse media, and other high-risk datasets.

The launch introduces a fully documented operational workflow that supports consistent and auditable compliance across its KYC and KYB products. The system is built to meet international regulatory standards and is powered by data from over 45,000 official sources across more than 210 jurisdictions, including the United Nations, European Union and OFAC.

Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy, highlighted the platform’s simplicity and speed: “You need to enter the person’s name, and that’s basically it, since the system collects, verifies, and cross-matches their personal information, providing you with a full risk profile in seconds.” This automation eliminates the need for manual data entry and fragmented access to multiple compliance lists.

The new AML dashboard introduces configurable match thresholds, PEP risk tiers, and sanction filters, allowing financial institutions and fintechs to tailor their compliance settings. AML checks can be triggered manually or via API, and are now available instantly during onboarding processes. Enhanced logic for handling high-risk clients includes tiered classifications for PEPs — ranging from heads of state to local officials — enabling organizations to apply due diligence only when necessary and reduce operational friction.

iDenfy says the platform also improves result clarity with new tags such as “Flags found,” “True positive,” and “False positive,” replacing vague indicators like “AML suspected.” Each verification is fully recorded including search parameters, timestamps and reviewer comments.

Viktor Vostrikov, CMO of iDenfy, emphasized the importance of transparency: “With our new AML Screening solution, every dataset, every recheck, and every action is fully documented and traceable. This clarity not only protects companies from regulatory risks but also strengthens their relationships with customers.”

The system supports continuous updates, refreshing PEP databases within 48 hours of global elections or leadership changes. iDenfy’s new platform is in line with regulatory bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that continue to advocate for automated AML tools.

Article Topics

acquisitions | AML | biometrics | digital identity | Experian | financial crime | financial services | iDenfy | KYB | KYC | SmartSearch