Trustfull secures €6m to fuel European expansion

Trustfull has closed a €6 million ($6.88 million) funding round led by Seaya Ventures and Elevator Ventures, with participation from existing backer United Ventures.

The investment arrives as the global fraud detection and prevention market is projected to swell from $33.1 billion in 2024 to $90 billion by 2030, driven by a surge in AI-enabled threats such as synthetic identity attacks, deepfake scams and large-scale phishing operations.

“This new round is a strong validation of our mission to help businesses strike the right balance between fraud prevention and seamless customer experience, and it reflects our proven track record delivering measurable impact for enterprise clients,” said Marko Maras, CEO of Trustfull.

With the fresh capital, Trustfull plans to bolster its presence in Italy, Spain and France while accelerating its entry into new high-potential European markets. The funds will also fuel development of new fraud detection features and broader adoption of its account opening protection and account takeover prevention tools.

Trustfull’s Login Solution uses behavioral analytics to combat rising cases of account takeover (ATO). The solution records a segment of the user’s behavioral patterns and device characteristics during the login enrollment phase. At every subsequent login, new data is compared against the original enrolment to assess similarity. This enables instant verification for genuine users while flagging when additional checks are needed.

Trustfull is on schedule to process over 100 million checks annually by the end of 2025, supported by customers spanning banking, payments, travel, ecommerce, and iGaming. Its clients include Nexi, Ing Bank, Scalapay, Elavon, Cofidis, AirHelp, and Sisal.

“We believe Trustfull is rewriting the rules of fraud prevention through real-time and AI-powered risk intelligence,” said Aris Xenofontos, partner at Seaya Ventures. “Their unique ability to analyze hundreds of digital signals with speed and precision positions them as a true category leader in Europe’s TrustTech ecosystem.”

Recognized by Sifted as one of the fastest-growing companies in France and Southern Europe for two years running, Trustfull also earned spots on Fintech Global’s RegTech100 and FinCrimeTech50 lists in 2025.

