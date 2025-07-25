Google Cloud partners with ZKP identity verification protocol Self

Google Cloud has entered a partnership with zero-knowledge proof-based identity verification protocol Self.

Self says that the collaboration will “support the Web3 developer ecosystem with new AI capabilities, including exploring ways to integrate the Self Protocol with new AI search tools in its Web3 Portal,” without elaborating further.

The protocol is developed by Self Labs and is used for privacy-preserving identity verification, location or age verification and decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations. The company was founded by former members of blockchain firm Celo, which launched the protocol after the acquisition of zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) project OpenPassport.

Celo has previously worked with Google Cloud on running a validator on the Celo network, helping to strengthen the overall security of the network.

“Our work with Celo and Self to bring together ZKP-enabled identity technology with our Web3 developer tools on the Google Cloud Web3 Portal is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value and timeliness of these technologies,” says Richard Widmann, Google Cloud’s head of strategy for Web3.

Google Cloud’s Testnet Faucet will also integrate with Self’s proof-of-humanity ZKP for sybil resistance. The tech giant’s upcoming Mainnet Faucet will use the exclusion proofs developed by Self, which are based on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Sanctions List, according to a press release.

Google has been embracing ZKP cryptography, integrating it into Google Wallet for age assurance. Earlier in July, the company announced a collaboration with public savings bank network Sparkasse to offer wallet-based digital age verification.

Thanks to its zk-SNARK cryptography technology, Self allows users to prove they are human and selectively disclose attributes: A person can reveal their age without giving out sensitive information such as date of birth. The platform currently has 8 million users.

The company says one of the main benefits of its system is that it doesn’t rely on biometric hardware. Users can verify their identity by scanning their biometric passports or IDs with NFC technology. The system supported passports from 129 countries and ID cards from 27 EU states, Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam, Ghana and Saudi Arabia.

“We are honored that Google chose our SDK to provide secure, privacy-first identity solutions, and to further drive AI and Web3 innovation for real people,” says Self Co-Founder Marek Olszewski.

