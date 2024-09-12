Panini expands BioCred suite with new cloud-based IDV platform

Payments processing tech provider Panini is expanding its BioCred identity verification tool, with the introduction of a new cloud-based service called BioCred CloudServ. This development marks the company’s first move toward a hardware-independent platform. BioCred CloudServ is now available through BioCred SecureTab, a mobile device recently added to the BioCred family.

The new service combines multiple authentication and verification functions into a single platform, including biometric fingerprint scanning, electronic signatures, and document validation. The system, which includes patented technology, aims to improve security for various applications.

Panini CEO Richard Kane highlights the company’s goal to improve security while making technology more accessible. “Our mission at BioCred is to enhance security while simplifying the user experience,” says Kane.

“With the BioCred Solution suite, we’ve developed a versatile solution that meets the evolving needs of organizations seeking robust security without compromising convenience or efficiency. We are thrilled to introduce this transformative technology at Identity Week America, where innovation meets practicality.”

Panini has also partnered with an identity verification company to enable BioCred to validate IDs, driver’s licenses, and passports.

BioCred CloudServ, designed for easy integration, requires no complex setup or IT configuration. Enhanced encryption and data protection features ensure that sensitive information remains secure, accessible only to authorized personnel. The cloud-based service reduces IT workload and lowers maintenance and upgrade costs.

According to the company, the BioCred SecureTab device is a tablet designed for mobile use and on-the-go identity services.

The BioCred suite, aimed at industries like finance, healthcare, and hospitality, with the company claiming it ensures compliance with regulations such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Patient (KYP). It also facilitates check-ins at customer-facing locations.

Panini will showcase BioCred CloudServ and BioCred SecureTab at Identity Week America, taking place from September 11 to 12, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

