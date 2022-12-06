New biometric platform from Panini features dual fingerprint scanner certified by the FBI

Global payments processing tech provider Panini is moving deeper into the biometrics space with the launch of BioCred, a new integrated authentication, security and payments platform.

At Future Branches, a three-day fintech conference in Austin, Texas, Panini showcased the BioCred hub’s extensive features, which include fingerprint biometrics, QR code and NFC scanning, and e-wallet payment capabilities.

“Panini is now broadening its scope to include secure identity, and ready to open up to new industries and applications, as well as new, exciting partnerships and opportunities,” said Massimo Biffi, the Strategy and Business Development Director for Panini. Biffi was sanguine about the platform’s potential. “BioCred represents a new beginning as well as an innovative and ingenious proposal to a growing, attractive market,” he said, “in which we will stand side by side with technology giants.”

In a similar play for connectivity that many governments are pursuing, Panini’s patented biometric authentication process will generate a unique, encrypted credential for users who sign up for the platform. Control of this ID will remain with the customer.

The company’s fingerprint scanner for authenticating payment transactions was certified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in March 2022. The scanner is a single and dual-finger plainscan (flat) biometric capture device that can capture one or two fingers simultaneously, to reduce the chance of sequencing mistakes.

Future Branches also put the spotlight on Panini’s latest range of intelligent scanners, the EverneXt, which build on their patented EvereXt check capture solution for banks.

Panini has made strides in the digital ID authentication space since it entered the sector in 2019.

“Our company is positioned to address a growing market opportunity with innovative applications,” said Pierpaolo Bubbio, R&D director of Panini, last March. “So we are working closely with certification bodies, making sure we do things the right way from the very start.”

