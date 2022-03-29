Panini fingerprint biometric scanner certified by FBI for Appendix F standard

Panini has announced that its BioCred fingerprint biometric authentication device, used to authenticate payment transactions, is now certified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to meet its standards for image quality.

BioCred is a single and dual-finger plainscan (flat or ‘slap’) biometric capture device that authenticates bank customers. It is measured at FAP 45, indicating it can capture one or two fingers simultaneously to reduce the change of sequencing mistakes. Panini demonstrated the BioCred at Trustech 2021.

The biometric scanner meets the FBI’s Appendix F standard, which certifies its compliance with the Next Generation Identification (NGI) Image Quality Specifications (IQS) reviewed by the Criminal Justice Information Services Division. As part of the FBI’s Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS), it passed a rigorous standard for image quality conditions that focus on fingerprint comparison and one-to-many matching operations by large scale machines. An Appendix F biometric device must also meet or exceed standards in reproducing the fingerprint pattern, such as gray range, signal-to-noise ratio and geometric accuracy. Panini adds that the certification ensures that the fingerprint scanner has successfully tested the sunlight effect on image quality.

BioCred also meets FBI regulations for interoperability with third-party devices and compatibility with the NGI System, an electronic repository of biometric and criminal history information.

Panini says it is a milestone for the company’s research and development team, which has been expanding from check imaging and anti-fraud to secure identity applications.

“Our company is positioned to address a growing market opportunity with innovative applications, so we are working closely with certification bodies, making sure we do things the right way from the very start to quickly earn the legitimacy our brand deserves,” comments Pierpaolo Bubbio, R&D director of Panini. “The FBI certification ensures that our upcoming solutions in fingerprint biometrics comply with the highest standards and fully meet market expectations in terms of quality and reliability.”

biometrics | certification | FBI | fingerprint scanners | interoperability | Panini | research and development | standards