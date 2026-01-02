FB pixel

Thales highlights cybersecurity leadership in competitive digital ID market

Annual report, review of recognitions emphasize changing IT ecosystems
| Chris Burt
Thales highlights cybersecurity leadership in competitive digital ID market
 

An emphasis on cybersecurity is paying dividends for Thales in the digital identity market, as the company looks back on a successful year and positions itself for the ongoing shift in the threat landscape.

Thales’ 2025 Data Threat Report, titled “AI, Quantum and the Evolving Data Threatscape,” is focused largely on enterprise security. But the threats to enterprise data are not dissimilar to those facing ID systems, as Thales VP of Civil Identity Guillaume Lefevre tells Juniper it is one of three key challenges facing digital identity today.

The Threat Report notes the rapid changes in the IT ecosystem that come along with generative AI, with 69 percent citing this as their top security concern for GenAI adoption.

Application architectures are also increasingly complex, posing challenges for data security. More than a third of businesses report more than 500 APIs in use, raising concerns about vulnerable code for 59 percent of IT and security professionals.

One bright spot is the increase in biometrics use, from about 40 percent in 2023 to nearly 60 percent this past year. Passwordless authentication went from similar rates to 47 percent, as passkeys gain traction.

Digital identity and access management (IAM) is seen as the second-most pressing security issue, behind cloud security, but fortunately trails only endpoint security in terms of how effective the tools are considered.

IAM and API security have also been recognized over the past year by analysts as strengths of Thales.

Recognition from cybersecurity, digital ID analysts

Juniper Market Research has placed Thales in the top spot on its digital identity leaderboard, occasioning the blog interview with Lefevre. He identifies fragmentation and interoperability as the other two major challenges for digital identity today.

The analyst firm sees Thales’ capabilities in both physical and digital ID as differentiating the company in the global identity market.

Thales is currently supporting more than 20 digital identity programs around the world, Lefevre says, and working on digital transformation with banks, telecoms and airports, in addition to public authorities. Those programs include national IDs in Estonia and Singapore, and digital IDs in Australia and Mauritius.

The company is also celebrating the various recognitions it has received over the past year.

They include KuppingerCole Leadership Compasses for API Security and Management, Web Application and API Protection and Data Security Platforms. Thales also earned stripes in the Leadership Compasses for Identity Verification and Access Management, the latter of which goes along with inclusion as a “Visionary” in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

 | 

