Google unveils identity verification rules for Android app developers

Google is introducing an identity verification requirement for developers to register applications for installation on certified Android devices.

The new rules take effect in September 2026, and stipulate that developers must provide personal details and a D-U-N-S (Data Universal Numbering System) number whether distributing apps through Google Play or not.

D-U-N-S is a proprietary digital identity system for business developed and managed by American IT and analytics company Dun & Bradstreet.

Google offers the examples of name, physical address, email address and phone number as personal data developers may be asked for. Some of those completing the personal information and D-U-N-S steps will also be asked to upload an “official government ID.”

Once the developer is verified, they can register their apps.

Those publishing apps to Google Play can use the Play Console. Those not distributing apps through Play can use the new Android Developer Console, which is currently in development, according to the announcement.

Apps not distributed through the Tech Giant’s official app store are referred to as “sideloaded,” and an Android blog post claims they include 50 time more malware than those downloaded from Google Play.

The Android developer verification guide notes that early access for the program begins in October, and specifies that both the developer’s phone number and email address will be used for one-time passwords (OTPs). This may surprise some, given Android’s adoption of biometrics, and consideration them to address the risk of sideloaded apps.

Google charges a $25 fee to set up an Android Developer Console account, though the requirements and fee are eased for a special kind of account intended for “students and hobbyists.”

