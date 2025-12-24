Judge blocks Texas app store age verification law as unconstitutional

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas has blocked Texas’ sweeping App Store Accountability Act from taking effect, delivering one of the most consequential First Amendment rulings yet in the escalating legal battle over age verification, parental consent, and state control over digital speech.

In a detailed order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of Senate Bill 2420, concluding that the law is likely unconstitutional in most of its applications and fails the most demanding level of constitutional review.

The case was brought by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which represents major app store operators and app developers, against controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his official capacity.

The App Store Accountability Act was set to take effect on January 1 and would have required all users in Texas to verify their age before downloading any mobile app or accessing paid content within apps. It also would have imposed a rigid parental consent regime on minors across nearly the entire app ecosystem.

In granting the injunction, Judge Pitman emphasized that SB 2420 reaches far beyond unprotected or traditionally regulated content and instead “restricts access to a vast universe of speech.”

Pitman likened the law to a hypothetical requirement that every bookstore verify the age of all customers at the door and force minors to obtain parental consent before browsing or buying books, a regime that would plainly be unconstitutional in the physical world.

On that basis, the court found that the statute targets speech directly and must be analyzed under strict scrutiny, the highest constitutional standard. Under that standard, the state must show that the law is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling governmental interest. Texas failed on both fronts.

“It is far from clear that Texas has a compelling interest in preventing minors’ access to every single category of speech restricted by SB 2420,” Pitman wrote, underscoring that while the state may legitimately regulate access to unprotected material such as child sexual abuse content, it has not demonstrated a compelling interest in blocking minors from a wide range of protected expression.

Because the law sweeps in virtually all mobile applications, regardless of content or demonstrated harm, the court concluded it is not narrowly tailored and therefore “fails strict scrutiny.” The opinion also highlights that SB 2420 “exclusively target[s] speech,” a finding that carries significant constitutional consequences.

Because the law’s age verification, parental consent, and disclosure requirements are triggered by access to expressive content rather than neutral conduct, the court ruled that “SB 2420 is unconstitutional in the vast majority of its applications” under the First Amendment.

Texas already has narrower statutes on the books that regulate access to unprotected sexual material online, and the court found the state had not shown why such targeted approaches were insufficient or why a universal age gate on the app economy was necessary.

In addition to its First Amendment defects, the court found that key provisions of the law are unconstitutionally vague. SB 2420 exposes app developers and app stores to liability for “knowingly misrepresenting” an app’s age rating yet provides no meaningful guidance on how those ratings should be determined.

Pitman concluded that the statute fails to give regulated entities fair notice of what conduct is required or prohibited, inviting arbitrary enforcement and incentivizing over-censorship.

Similar concerns animated the court’s analysis of the law’s “material change” provisions, which require renewed parental consent whenever an app’s functionality or user experience changes in undefined ways.

Without clear standards, the court found, developers could reasonably fear liability for routine updates, content additions, or design changes, further chilling lawful speech.

The court also rejected Texas’s suggestion that problematic provisions could be removed and the balance of the law allowed to stand.

Pitman found the statute’s components to be tightly interconnected, with age verification, parental consent, and enforcement mechanisms operating together as a single regulatory scheme. But because the unconstitutional elements could not be meaningfully separated from the rest, the court enjoined the law in its entirety.

The ruling was welcomed by CCIA, which framed the injunction as a defense of both free expression and parental autonomy.

Stephanie Joyce, senior vice president and chief of staff and director of CCIA’s Litigation Center, said the order “stops the Texas App Store Accountability Act from taking effect in order to preserve the First Amendment rights of app stores, app developers, parents, and younger internet users.”

Joyce added that the injunction “also protects parents’ inviolate right to use their own judgment in safeguarding their children online using the myriad tools our members provide,” underscoring CCIA’s argument that the law supplants family decision-making with a state-mandated, one-size-fits-all system.

Pitman acknowledged the serious and widely shared concerns about children’s online safety that motivated the legislation, citing evidence and amicus briefs describing harms ranging from exploitative content to addictive design, but emphasized that courts remain bound by constitutional limits even in the face of urgent policy debates.

“However compelling the policy concerns, and however widespread the agreement that the issue must be addressed, the court remains bound by the rule of law,” Pitman ruled.

Because the loss of First Amendment freedoms constitutes irreparable harm, Judge Pitman found that the balance of equities and the public interest also favored an injunction.

As a result, Texas is barred from enforcing SB 2420 while the case proceeds, and the ruling signals deep skepticism toward broad state efforts to impose age verification and parental consent regimes on general purpose digital platforms.

The decision adds to a growing body of federal court rulings casting doubt on sweeping kids’ online safety laws that regulate access to lawful speech rather than narrowly targeting unprotected or demonstrably harmful content.

Texas is expected to appeal to the Fifth Circuit, setting the stage for a major appellate confrontation over the constitutional limits of state power in the digital age.

The ruling also places Texas firmly within a widening judicial pattern confronting state efforts to regulate children’s online access through sweeping age-verification and parental consent mandates.

Courts have repeatedly signaled skepticism toward laws that regulate access to broad categories of lawful speech rather than narrowly targeting unprotected material.

Federal judges have already blocked or limited similar statutes in Arkansas (Social Media Safety Act), California (California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act), and Mississippi (House Bill 1126), finding that state level attempts to impose universal age gates on digital platforms raise the same constitutional defects identified in the Texas case.

Judge Pitman’s analysis aligns closely with those decisions, reinforcing the principle that states cannot accomplish indirectly by regulating intermediaries like app stores what they are barred from doing directly under the First Amendment.

At the same time, the Texas injunction underscores a growing divergence between state legislatures racing ahead with aggressive regulatory frameworks and federal courts acting as a constitutional brake on those efforts.

Several states continue to pursue app store mandates, social media age verification laws, and default parental consent regimes, often framing them as consumer protection or child safety measures.

Pitman’s ruling makes clear that rebranding speech regulations does not insulate them from strict scrutiny when their practical effect is to restrict access to expressive content across the digital ecosystem.

The decision also reverberates on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are grappling with many of the same policy questions but with an acute awareness of constitutional limits.

In Congress, debates over children’s online safety have increasingly shifted away from blunt age-verification mandates and toward narrower transparency, design, and data minimization requirements.

The ongoing stalemate over the federal Kids Online Safety Act reflects that tension.

While bipartisan concern about youth mental health and online harm remains strong, lawmakers have struggled to reconcile those concerns with First Amendment constraints, particularly after courts have repeatedly struck down state laws that attempt to impose duty-of-care standards or universal access controls tied to speech.

Judge Pitman’s ruling effectively validates the caution that has emerged in Congress following years of litigation over state online safety laws.

By holding that Texas failed to demonstrate a compelling interest broad enough to justify restricting minors’ access to wide swaths of protected speech, and by rejecting a regulatory model that substitutes state judgment for parental choice, the decision reinforces the constitutional boundaries within which any federal legislation must operate.

It also strengthens the hand of lawmakers and civil liberties advocates who argue that durable solutions must focus on platform accountability measures that do not condition access to lawful speech on identity verification or parental pre-approval.

As states continue to test the limits of their authority and Congress weighs whether and how to legislate in this space, the Texas ruling stands as a reminder that the Constitution remains the governing framework.

