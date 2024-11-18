FB pixel

Alcatraz AI launches eBook on boosting data center security with biometrics

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Alcatraz AI launches eBook on boosting data center security with biometrics
 

Alcatraz AI has put together an eBook focusing on the future of data center security amid growth numbers in the sector skyrocketing in the lead up to 2025. Within the eBook, according to the company, is an amalgamation of best practices and strategies for keeping sensitive data secure.

The biometric access control company says the eBook will begin with a section that covers the protection of the data center’s perimeter.

“The first line of security begins at the door, especially in an age where the staffing challenges and increased breach risks in data center environments are beginning to grow. Educating data centers on the importance of safeguarding critical data by first prioritizing perimeter safety is critical,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.

“We are encouraging data centers to not overlook physical security, and instead consider options like privacy-first facial authentication to better secure all physical and digital assets. The strategies outlined in this eBook will be an invaluable asset for data centers looking to elevate their physical security and replace outdated methods to keep up with the growth of the data center market heading into the new year.”

According to Goldman Sachs research, data center power demand will grow by an estimated 160 percent by 2030, driven by AI adoption, with the workforce required to manage these facilities projected to reach 2.3 million by 2025. Revenue in the data center market is projected to reach US$416.10 billion in 2024, Statista data reveals.

The expansion is accompanied by growing risks, including tailgating incidents, unauthorized access through secure points, which can cost organizations as much as $2 million per breach.

To address these risks, the report emphasizes the need for a multi-layered security strategy, such as biometric systems that can help mitigate risks like tailgating, ensuring only authorized individuals gain entry.

Addressing complex challenges

The eBook provides recommendations for evaluating and upgrading security measures in response to the growth of the data center market. It also advocates for the adoption of biometric systems like facial authentication to improve security at critical access points.

Alcatraz AI’s tool, Rock X, aims to exemplify this approach by integrating physical and digital security protocols. Features such as tailgate detection and privacy-focused technology aim to transform how data centers manage security while protecting individual privacy, according to the company.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

How to fix Europe’s border troubles? eu-Lisa holds industry roundtable

European borders are facing increasing pressures: The upcoming introduction of the EU’s Entry-Exit System will bring new  operational challenges as…

 

Safeguarding research integrity with digital identity verification

It has been discovered that increasing cases of identity fraud and integrity breaches are putting the scholarly community under pressure…

 

New algorithms shuffle NIST 1:N facial recognition leaderboard

Innovatrics has cracked the top ten in the latest NIST benchmark of facial recognition algorithms. A release from the Slovakian…

 

DHS releases framework for the use of AI in critical infrastructure

In the absence of “no comprehensive regulation” for the use of AI by the U.S. critical infrastructure sector, the Department…

 

Dominican Republic orders immediate suspension of World ID verification

Regulators in the Dominican Republic are the latest to issue a red card to the World Foundation, with the National…

 

Nigeria ID authority chief to face senate over debts owed biometric enrollment partners

The Nigerian Senate has been seized on a matter relating to unpaid arrears of Front-End Partners (FEPs) working with the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events