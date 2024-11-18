Alcatraz AI launches eBook on boosting data center security with biometrics

Alcatraz AI has put together an eBook focusing on the future of data center security amid growth numbers in the sector skyrocketing in the lead up to 2025. Within the eBook, according to the company, is an amalgamation of best practices and strategies for keeping sensitive data secure.

The biometric access control company says the eBook will begin with a section that covers the protection of the data center’s perimeter.

“The first line of security begins at the door, especially in an age where the staffing challenges and increased breach risks in data center environments are beginning to grow. Educating data centers on the importance of safeguarding critical data by first prioritizing perimeter safety is critical,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.

“We are encouraging data centers to not overlook physical security, and instead consider options like privacy-first facial authentication to better secure all physical and digital assets. The strategies outlined in this eBook will be an invaluable asset for data centers looking to elevate their physical security and replace outdated methods to keep up with the growth of the data center market heading into the new year.”

According to Goldman Sachs research, data center power demand will grow by an estimated 160 percent by 2030, driven by AI adoption, with the workforce required to manage these facilities projected to reach 2.3 million by 2025. Revenue in the data center market is projected to reach US$416.10 billion in 2024, Statista data reveals.

The expansion is accompanied by growing risks, including tailgating incidents, unauthorized access through secure points, which can cost organizations as much as $2 million per breach.

To address these risks, the report emphasizes the need for a multi-layered security strategy, such as biometric systems that can help mitigate risks like tailgating, ensuring only authorized individuals gain entry.

Addressing complex challenges

The eBook provides recommendations for evaluating and upgrading security measures in response to the growth of the data center market. It also advocates for the adoption of biometric systems like facial authentication to improve security at critical access points.

Alcatraz AI’s tool, Rock X, aims to exemplify this approach by integrating physical and digital security protocols. Features such as tailgate detection and privacy-focused technology aim to transform how data centers manage security while protecting individual privacy, according to the company.

