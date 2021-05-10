Alcatraz adds tailgating detection to biometric access control system

Face biometrics market forecast to pass $13.8B by 2028

Alcatraz AI’s Rock facial authentication solution now has capabilities to prevent unauthorized entry into premises through tailgating, an announcement from the company states.

The facial biometric access solution detects tailgating by identifying individuals in real-time as they approach an entrance and checks if they have gone through the authentication process.

In the event where an unauthorized user follows a biometrically-authenticated user through a door, the solution will identify the former as a tailgater and an alert is sent and logged into the access control system of the institution, together with a still photo of the unauthorized individual, Alcatraz explains.

Customers can configure the Rock to send tailgating alerts to access control systems, as a unique credential that differentiates authorized and unauthorized users, and in so doing provides data on areas where tailgating is common so their physical security and access control design can be modified to change employee behavior.

“Physical security is a top priority for companies that want to protect their staff, offices and property, and mitigating tailgating is one way to ensure physical security. Our access control solution gives security teams the ability to not only detect and respond to tailgating in real-time, but to prevent it, as well. We’re excited to share this solution with security teams,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.

This enhancement of Alcatraz’s AI Rock biometric access control system comes on the heels of a projected massive growth of the facial recognition industry. with revenue expected to reach $13.87 billion by 2028, according to figures by Emergen Research. The market’s 15.7 percent CAGR during the forecast period is expected to be driven significantly by increased deployment of physical access control systems.

A comprehensive report on the study provides historical as well as forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis of various market trends of the facial recognition industry in each of its sub-segments from the period 2018 to 2028.

