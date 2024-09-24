FB pixel

SITA deploys Digi Yatra biometrics to 9 more Indian airports

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
SITA deploys Digi Yatra biometrics to 9 more Indian airports
 

SITA has partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as part of the Digi Yatra initiative to enhance the digital infrastructure using its biometric systems. Under this collaboration, SITA will introduce its Smart Path, passenger flow management system, and Face Pods at nine Indian airports, including Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur, Bagdogra, Patna, Goa, and Coimbatore.

Smart Path, a biometric system, enables passengers to utilize facial recognition at different checkpoints, aiming to eliminate the need for physical documents such as boarding passes and IDs. The passenger flow management system offers insights into passenger movement within the airports, allowing for the optimization of queues and resources. Additionally, the company’s Face Pods utilize facial recognition to verify passenger identities.

“With a focus on delivering Digital Travel, improving airport efficiency, and future-proofing operations with smart, agile solutions, India has a unique opportunity to revolutionize its airports with truly world-class infrastructure,” says Sumesh Patel, president for APAC at SITA.

SITA has been collaborating with the Indian government since 1952. The company recently reached an agreement with AAI to implement its biometric system in the 43 largest airports in the country. The biometrics will be integrated into over 2,700 passenger touchpoints, including check-in counters, security checkpoints, and boarding gates.

According to a survey conducted by SITA, three out of four passengers are open to storing their passports as part of a verifiable digital identity. However, the adoption of biometric systems faces challenges due to privacy concerns, as highlighted in the SITA 2024 Passenger IT Insights report.

SITA has also participated in the “Make in India” initiative launched by the Government of India to promote domestic manufacturing and technological development. In line with this, the company is expanding its operations in the country. The DigiYatra Foundation supports the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s One ID program to promote a standardized approach for identity management for travelers.

In the aviation industry, an additional challenge with the existing facial recognition systems is their vulnerability to face morphing attacks. The Fraunhofer Institute of Computer Graphics Research (IGD) is undertaking a research project to address these attacks by developing generalized detection algorithms and conducting simulated attacks.

Digi Yatra is currently live at 24 airports and expected to reach 38 airports across India by the end of this year, and SITA has contracts to eventually supply biometrics to over 40 airports under the program.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Yoti biometrics ease UK hiring compliance with Sterling background checks

The partnership between selfie biometrics and liveness detection firm Yoti and background screening service Sterling Check has successfully streamlined the…

 

ENISA to establish cybersecurity certification scheme for EU’s digital ID wallets

The European Commission has requested that the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, develop a candidate scheme for cybersecurity certification…

 

Europol report highlights FRT’s role in policing as civil rights concerns intensify

A new Europol report titled “AI and Policing” sheds light on how technologies utilizing artificial intelligence, particularly facial recognition, are…

 

Court battle over student digital ID approval for voter verification in US state

The Republican National Committee and North Carolina Republican Party are fighting a decision to allow student digital IDs from UNC-Chapel…

 

ComplyCube integrations to strengthen UK and US driver license verification

ComplyCube has recently integrated with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) and the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing…

 

Digital identity orchestration providers see IAM upgrade opportunity for organizations

Businesses attempting to stitch together software and services to fill distinct but related rolls in digital identity and access management…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events