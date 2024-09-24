SITA deploys Digi Yatra biometrics to 9 more Indian airports

SITA has partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as part of the Digi Yatra initiative to enhance the digital infrastructure using its biometric systems. Under this collaboration, SITA will introduce its Smart Path, passenger flow management system, and Face Pods at nine Indian airports, including Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur, Bagdogra, Patna, Goa, and Coimbatore.

Smart Path, a biometric system, enables passengers to utilize facial recognition at different checkpoints, aiming to eliminate the need for physical documents such as boarding passes and IDs. The passenger flow management system offers insights into passenger movement within the airports, allowing for the optimization of queues and resources. Additionally, the company’s Face Pods utilize facial recognition to verify passenger identities.

“With a focus on delivering Digital Travel, improving airport efficiency, and future-proofing operations with smart, agile solutions, India has a unique opportunity to revolutionize its airports with truly world-class infrastructure,” says Sumesh Patel, president for APAC at SITA.

SITA has been collaborating with the Indian government since 1952. The company recently reached an agreement with AAI to implement its biometric system in the 43 largest airports in the country. The biometrics will be integrated into over 2,700 passenger touchpoints, including check-in counters, security checkpoints, and boarding gates.

According to a survey conducted by SITA, three out of four passengers are open to storing their passports as part of a verifiable digital identity. However, the adoption of biometric systems faces challenges due to privacy concerns, as highlighted in the SITA 2024 Passenger IT Insights report.

SITA has also participated in the “Make in India” initiative launched by the Government of India to promote domestic manufacturing and technological development. In line with this, the company is expanding its operations in the country. The DigiYatra Foundation supports the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s One ID program to promote a standardized approach for identity management for travelers.

In the aviation industry, an additional challenge with the existing facial recognition systems is their vulnerability to face morphing attacks. The Fraunhofer Institute of Computer Graphics Research (IGD) is undertaking a research project to address these attacks by developing generalized detection algorithms and conducting simulated attacks.

Digi Yatra is currently live at 24 airports and expected to reach 38 airports across India by the end of this year, and SITA has contracts to eventually supply biometrics to over 40 airports under the program.

