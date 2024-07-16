SITA extends contract with Heathrow as biometrics expand in airports globally

The global network of biometrics and digital identity systems for smoother air travel and border control is growing daily. Major hubs in the UK, India and Europe are implementing facial recognition at pace, and the TSA’s biometric PreCheck program now has millions of users – but is facing a politicized funding shortfall that could cause protracted delays.

Heathrow, SITA deal lays groundwork for biometric expansion

SITA’s contract with Heathrow Airport has been extended by five years, setting up the Swiss firm to continue providing network, telecom and connectivity services for the airport’s IT infrastructure and potentially opening the door to more biometrics deployments.

A release says that, in addition to digital infrastructure support for thousands of network access switches and wireless access points, SITA will develop new projects around Heathrow’s network telecoms infrastructure, cyber-security, radio and operational technology. This applies not only for airport operations, but also for businesses operating within Heathrow.

Sergio Colella, president of SITA’s European operations, says “by delivering a robust IT infrastructure, our goal is to make sure Heathrow can future-proof its network needs for effortless operations, all while making the passenger experience more enjoyable. This partnership also opens exciting new avenues for commercial clients enabling the London airport to offer its customers a raft of new opportunities.”

SITA recently posted $1.5 billion in 2023 revenues, up 7 percent from the previous year, driven by record sales of its airport biometrics, digital identity initiatives, and deployments of software and IT infrastructure for the aviation industry. With Europe’s busiest airport as its client for another half-decade, the firm stands to cement its position as a leader in providing biometric technology for the airport experience.

SEA Milan broadens scope of facial recognition program

Airports around the world are beginning to deploy biometrics in a bid to offer the smoothest traveler journey possible and stay competitive in a changing industry. International Airport Review explores how SEA Milan Airports is moving toward frictionless and contactless travel experiences, starting with Linate, Milan City Airport, where the FaceBoarding facial recognition system was introduced in 2020.

Now SEA is “exploring opportunities for expanding its business by better exploiting biometric technology, such as for access to parking lots and VIP lounges and shopping in the retail area.” It has begun offering autonomous bag-drop through FaceBoarding. It also plans to expand FaceBoarding to other airports, and is already testing self-bag-drop technology at Malpensa.

The face biometrics system is fully compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and passed an audit by Italy’s data protection authority.

Finally, SEA is “accelerating the creation of an APOC (Airport Operations Centre),” an operational control hub for the airport, where “all monitoring tools for operations are centralized and various stakeholders can contribute in real time, with each maintaining their responsibility, to the coordinated management of airport processes.”

Digi Yatra passes 4 million users, plans expansion

In India, Digi Yatra has reached a milestone in registering 4 million users. The facial recognition program for travelers also announced plans to more than double its footprint by expanding to an additional 15 airports. That would bring the total number of Indian airports offering face biometrics through Digi Yatra to 29.

A report in CXO Today quotes Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, who says the milestone “signifies more than just a number. It represents the trust people have put in our vision of a more efficient, secure, and passenger-centric experience.” Khadakbhavi says the foundation is in talks with stakeholders about expanding the service to international travelers.

TSA PreCheck wins rave reviews

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck Touchless Identity Solution (TIS) is a hit with Joey Pritkin, chief product officer at vision AI firm Paravision. In a post on LinkedIn, Pritkin gushes over a PreCheck experience in Los Angeles. “No IDs, no barcodes, no devices, no waiting. Opt-in with informed consent. Friendly human-in-the-loop. And in a place where anonymity isn’t expected in the first place (my ID would have been checked in any case). After using it, I for one don’t want to go back.”

TSA/DHS Identity Management Capability Manager Jason Lim responded to the post with a breakdown of TSA PreCheck for those who are not familiar. He says the system “is currently undergoing field testing in ATL, DTW, LAX, LGA, JFK, ORD and EWR in partnership with Delta and United Airlines.” It is an opt-in feature for those enrolled in the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Trusted Traveler program through PreCheck, Global Entry, SENTRI or NEXUS – which combined had 18.5 million members as of March 2024, per National Geographic.

“Upon consent,” says Lim, “we pre-stage the photos of the opt-in passengers only for that airport and on that day to enable touchless facial identification at the bag drop, checkpoint and even boarding.” Lim says “identity security is far better since we are verifying against a system of record data (usually your passport) without relying on a presented ID.”

Although the PreCheck program continues to grow – four million members joined in 2023, up 19 percent from 2022 – the TSA is facing a drastic financial shortfall after funds it has collected since 2013 were diverted, reportedly over partisan jockeying. The agency has said that unless the money is restored, implementing new biometric airport screening technologies such as Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) machines in airports across the U.S. will take another 20 years, minimum.

More information about the TSA’s biometric and digital identity programs is available on the agency’s website.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | Digi Yatra | digital identity | face biometrics | SITA | trusted traveller | TSA