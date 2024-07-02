Digi Yatra needs more individual control over data privacy, NITI Aayog argues

The Digi Yatra program, an initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to enhance airport travel experience through facial recognition technology, has raised several data privacy concerns, according to a whitepaper by NITI Aayog. Concerns have included surreptitious enrolments and alleged data breaches, but the Digi Yatra Foundation, the government-coordinated aviation industry group that runs the program, has been making changes.

While the Digi Yatra policy claims to be completely voluntary, the document states that any move to make its use mandatory must adhere to the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality as established in the landmark K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India case. The case set crucial standards for privacy and data protection in India.

Additionally, according to the policy, face biometrics are deleted from the local airport’s database 24 hours after a passenger’s flight departure. However, there are calls for the policy to clarify the rules regarding the deletion of other collected information and any biometrics stored in other registries.

The policy also allows users to consent to value-added services at the airport, potentially involving the sharing of their data with entities like cab operators and other commercial enterprises. The document suggests that this consent should not be bundled by default but provided through an “opt-in” mechanism. This would mean passengers’ data is not shared with third parties unless explicitly authorized, reducing the risk of uninformed consent.

In 2018, NITI Aayog, India’s policy think tank, unveiled the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence (NSAI) with a vision for adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in a manner that is both safe and inclusive. Central to this vision is the “AI for All” mantra, which emphasizes equitable and responsible AI development and deployment. The NSAI underscores the importance of ensuring the safe and responsible use of AI technologies as India moves forward in the AI revolution.

In line with these efforts, in 2019 the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the Digi Yatra program to enhance the travel experience in India. This initiative leverages facial recognition technology (FRT) and facial verification technology (FVT) at various points in the travel process. Importantly, the Digi Yatra program is entirely voluntary. Passengers who do not opt-in can continue to undergo physical verification of their travel ID documents by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at airports.

The same year, NITI Aayog collaborated with the World Economic Forum in 2019 to gather insights from stakeholders on the responsible use of emerging technologies. These consultations led to the release of a comprehensive two-part approach paper in 2021. This document lays out principles for the responsible design, development, and deployment of AI in India, along with mechanisms to enforce these principles, collectively known as the Responsible AI (RAI) principles.

The Digi Yatra program is designed to complement, rather than replace, human oversight at airports. Initially rolled out in select locations, there are plans to expand this technology to all airports, contingent on the establishment of appropriate legal frameworks. SITA is providing technology for the rollout to 40 airports under a contract signed in December, according to the company’s President of Asia-Pacific Sumesh Patel.

The use of FRT for identity verification presents several potential benefits, the paper says, such as streamlined passenger processing and enhanced security.

The subsequent chapters of the “Responsible AI for All” whitepaper delve into these considerations, analyzing the policy through the lens of Responsible AI principles. Additionally, the paper explores the necessary operational and organizational measures required to ensure that the benefits of these technologies are fully realized while mitigating potential risks. Some benefits mentioned include reduced waiting times and queues at airports, and reduced manpower requirements with the aim of lowering operational costs.

