Clear’s reusable biometric digital ID platform joins FedRAMP Marketplace

Biometric digital identity platform CLEAR1 is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, with Clear announcing the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has granted it “In Process” designation at the Moderate impact level.

Clear says it is on its way to full FedRAMP Authorization by meeting the cloud security and compliance standards for federal agencies handling sensitive data.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) struck a deal last December to use Clear1 for identity verification of Medicare beneficiaries with selfie biometrics. The HIPAA-compliant platform is one of three choices for new account onboarding or ID verification for Medicare.gov.

Alignment with FedRAMP Moderate requirements allows Clear to bring the same reusable digital identity capabilities it provides in healthcare and enterprise environments to federal programs that need strong security controls while providing consistent and user-friendly access, according to the company announcement.

“In Process” designation indicates that Clear is working with the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) on CLEAR1 authorization or that it has agency sponsorship.

“For more than a decade, Clear has operated in some of the most demanding environments in the world, from airports to health systems and workforce platforms, where security and reliability are non‑negotiable,” says Jon Schlegel, CSO at Clear. “FedRAMP is a natural extension of that work and a critical validation of the investments we’ve made in controls, monitoring, and governance across CLEAR1. Achieving FedRAMP Moderate ‘In Process’ status reinforces our commitment to meeting federal security standards while still delivering fast, intuitive experiences for users and agencies. We will continue to work with CMS and other federal stakeholders as we progress toward full authorization.”

CLEAR1 is certified for Full Service against NIST Digital Identity Guidelines for Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2) by the Kantara Initiative.

Clear says its platform is up to 39 million verified users who can confirm their digital identity with face biometric authentication, and the company says CLEAR1 goes beyond point-in-time checks with reusable and privacy-preserving identity infrastructure.

Article Topics

biometrics | CLEAR | CLEAR1 | digital ID | face biometrics | identity verification | NIST | selfie biometrics | standards | U.S. Government | United States