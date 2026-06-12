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ETSI defines EUDI Wallet ecosystem’s trust infrastructure with standards rollout

More than 24 specifications covering identity proofing, trust services, attestations and remote signing move the EUDI Wallet closer to deployment
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
ETSI defines EUDI Wallet ecosystem’s trust infrastructure with standards rollout
 

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has announced that it has completed the first set of technical specifications for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, covering the entire ecosystem of the upcoming digital ID scheme.

The first batch contains more than 24 specifications to govern everything from identity proofing and remote signing to wallet-specific attestation profiles, certificate policies, trust list formats and long-term data preservation.

“ETSI has a long expertise in electronic signatures, cybersecurity and trust data management,” says the organization’s lead for EUDI Wallet, Nick Pope. “The digital wallets are at the crossroads of these technologies and benefit from our experience.”

The full list of specifications (provided below) is a work in progress, as ETSI plans to continue issuing additional specifications throughout 2026 and 2027, integrating feedback from EUDI Wallet Large-scale Pilots (LSPs) and early deployments.

Among the new specifications issued in 2026 are those related to Electronic Signatures and Trust Infrastructures (ESI). The organization issued ETSI TS 119 478 in January, specifying interfaces related to Authentic Sources, and in February published TS 119 172-4, defining signature applicability rules.

Throughout March, ETSI published three other specs: TS 119 472-3, outlining profiles for the issuance of EAA or PID; TR 119 462, defining wallet interfaces for trust services and signing; and TS 119 152-1, which focuses on CB AdES (CBOR-AdES) digital signatures. Another specification called EN 319 482-6, dealing with data portability and download, is still in progress.

​From 29 September to October 1st, 2026, the group also plans to organize a joint workshop with the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) for stakeholders who want to learn more about the EU Digital Identity Framework.

The specifications are an important milestone for the EUDI Wallet project, ETSI notes. Standards from ETSI, CEN and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are legally binding and are being introduced to ensure interoperability across Europe while preserving user privacy.

“Our goal is to make digital interactions across Europe as easy and trustworthy as possible, whether you’re traveling, studying, working, or accessing services online,” adds Pope, who acts as chair of ETSI’s Electronic Signatures and Trust Infrastructures committee.

One of the most important technical specifications in the European identity area is the ETSI TS 119 461 certification for Electronic Signatures and Trust Infrastructures (ESI), established in 2021 to define requirements for digital identity proofing services. The specification was updated last year in line with eIDAS and the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR).

This certification enables biometric companies to operate as Identity Proofing Service Providers (IPSPs) for Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) and Trust Service Providers (TSPs), and to establish a framework for issuing qualified electronic signatures.

Other specifications included in the batch are ETSI TS 119 471, outlining requirements for providers of electronic attestation of attributes (EAA) services and ETSI TS 119 432, defining protocols for remote digital signature creation.

List of ETSI specifications related to EUDI Wallet:

 

ELECTRONIC ATTESTATION OF ATTRIBUTES & WALLET INTERFACES
TS 119 478Authentic Source Interface for Attribute Verification and Retrieval
TS 119 471EAA Service Policy and Security Requirements for Electronic Attestation of Attributes
TS 119 472-1Profiles for Electronic Attestations of Attributes Part 1: General Requirements
TS 119 472-2Profiles for Electronic Attestations of Attributes Part 2: CSC API Profile for Issuance
TS 119 472-3Profiles for Electronic Attestations of Attributes Part 3: Profiles for Issuance of EAA or PID
TS 119 475Relying Party Attributes Supporting EUDI Wallet User's Authorisation Decisions
TR 119 462Technical Report: TSP Interface to the EUDI Wallet
ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES
EN 319 482-6JAdES Digital Signatures Part 6: Profile for Use with the EUDI Wallet
CERTIFICATE POLICY & PROFILES
EN 319 411-2 v2.6.1Policy and Security Requirements for Trust Service Providers Issuing Certificates Part 2: Requirements for Trust Service Providers Issuing EU Qualified Certificates
EN 319 411-1 v1.5.1Policy and Security Requirements for Trust Service Providers Issuing Certificates Part 1: General Requirements
TR 119 411-4 v1.3.1Checklist for Conformity Assessment of Trust Service Providers Issuing Certificates
EN 319 421 v1.3.1Policy and Security Requirements for Trust Service Providers Issuing Time-Stamps
TS 119 411-8Policy and Security Requirements for TSPs Issuing Certificates Part 8: Access Certificate Policy for EUDI Wallet Relying Parties
TS 119 412-6Certificate Profiles Part 6: Certificate Profile Requirements for PID, Wallet, EAA, QEAA, and PSBEAA Providers
REMOTE SIGNING AND SIGNATURE SERVICES
TS 119 432Protocols for Remote Digital Signature Creation
TS 119 172-4Signature Policies Part 4: Signature Applicability Rules for EU Qualified Signatures and Seals
TS 119 441Policy Requirements for Trust Service Providers Providing Signature Validation Services
TS 119 511Policy and Security Requirements for Trust Service Providers Providing Long-Term Data Preservation
SIGNATURE FORMATS
TS 119 152-1CBOR Advanced Electronic Signatures (CAdES/CBOR) Part 1: Building Blocks and Baseline Signatures
TRUSTED LISTS & TRUST INFRASTRUCTURE
TS 119 612Electronic Signatures and Infrastructures – Trusted Lists
TS 119 615Procedures for Using and Interpreting EU Member State Trusted Lists
TS 119 602General Data Model for Lists of Trusted Entities
IDENTITY PROOFING & GENERAL TRUST SERVICE REQUIREMENTS
TS 119 461Policy and Security Requirements for Trust Service Components Providing Identity Proofing of Trust Service Subjects
EN 319 401 v3.2.1General Policy Requirements for Trust Service Providers

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