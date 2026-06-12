ETSI defines EUDI Wallet ecosystem’s trust infrastructure with standards rollout

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has announced that it has completed the first set of technical specifications for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, covering the entire ecosystem of the upcoming digital ID scheme.

The first batch contains more than 24 specifications to govern everything from identity proofing and remote signing to wallet-specific attestation profiles, certificate policies, trust list formats and long-term data preservation.

“ETSI has a long expertise in electronic signatures, cybersecurity and trust data management,” says the organization’s lead for EUDI Wallet, Nick Pope. “The digital wallets are at the crossroads of these technologies and benefit from our experience.”

The full list of specifications (provided below) is a work in progress, as ETSI plans to continue issuing additional specifications throughout 2026 and 2027, integrating feedback from EUDI Wallet Large-scale Pilots (LSPs) and early deployments.

Among the new specifications issued in 2026 are those related to Electronic Signatures and Trust Infrastructures (ESI). The organization issued ETSI TS 119 478 in January, specifying interfaces related to Authentic Sources, and in February published TS 119 172-4, defining signature applicability rules.

Throughout March, ETSI published three other specs: TS 119 472-3, outlining profiles for the issuance of EAA or PID; TR 119 462, defining wallet interfaces for trust services and signing; and TS 119 152-1, which focuses on CB AdES (CBOR-AdES) digital signatures. Another specification called EN 319 482-6, dealing with data portability and download, is still in progress.

​From 29 September to October 1st, 2026, the group also plans to organize a joint workshop with the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) for stakeholders who want to learn more about the EU Digital Identity Framework.

The specifications are an important milestone for the EUDI Wallet project, ETSI notes. Standards from ETSI, CEN and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are legally binding and are being introduced to ensure interoperability across Europe while preserving user privacy.

“Our goal is to make digital interactions across Europe as easy and trustworthy as possible, whether you’re traveling, studying, working, or accessing services online,” adds Pope, who acts as chair of ETSI’s Electronic Signatures and Trust Infrastructures committee.

One of the most important technical specifications in the European identity area is the ETSI TS 119 461 certification for Electronic Signatures and Trust Infrastructures (ESI), established in 2021 to define requirements for digital identity proofing services. The specification was updated last year in line with eIDAS and the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR).

This certification enables biometric companies to operate as Identity Proofing Service Providers (IPSPs) for Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) and Trust Service Providers (TSPs), and to establish a framework for issuing qualified electronic signatures.

Other specifications included in the batch are ETSI TS 119 471, outlining requirements for providers of electronic attestation of attributes (EAA) services and ETSI TS 119 432, defining protocols for remote digital signature creation.

List of ETSI specifications related to EUDI Wallet:

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | ETSI | EU Digital Identity Wallet | standards