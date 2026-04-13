Arizona Wallet creator AstreaX launches digital ID app

Government software and digital identity developer AstreaX has officially launched its mobile wallet, which will be used by the U.S. state of Arizona to offer digital documents and government services to its citizens.

The AX Wallet is a white-label app designed to store government-issued documents, such as state IDs and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). It offers biometric authentication and can also store a wide range of digital certificates, including student IDs, birth certificates, vehicle registrations, insurance cards, professional licenses, organizational IDs, physical security credentials, and more.

In Arizona, the wallet app will be released as the Arizona Wallet and provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT MVD).

The technology was built for the future of government services, according to David Knigge, the founder and CEO of AstreaX. The company is offering the AX Wallet to governments as a state-branded wallet, allowing them to choose which credentials and services to offer to citizens. The platform also allows government bodies to deliver critical updates and reminders to users.

“The platform simplifies everyday interactions while accelerating the adoption of digital identity,” says Knigge.

Arizona has been among the states leading the pack in mDLs. AstreaX helped the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division launch the AZMVDNow.gov portal for digital services in 2020.

The state’s mDL began supporting Apple Wallet in 2022 and Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet in 2023. To ensure Samsung compatibility, ADOT MVD collaborated with the identity provider Idemia.​

The new AX Wallet adheres to ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7 mDL standards for in-person and online identity verification, respectively, as well as the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) mDL guidelines, according to the firm.

In 2024, AstreaX was acquired by private equity investment firm DC Capital Partners and became a Michael Baker International company. The Tempe-headquartered company has around 200 employees.​

Article Topics

Arizona | Arizona Wallet | AstreaX | digital ID | digital wallets | mDL (mobile driver's license) | United States