AstreaX enables storage of additional digital documents in Arizona Wallet

Arizona is set to get a souped-up version of its state digital identity wallet, with additional features provided by AstreaX. A release says the Arizona Wallet, provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT MVD), will soon be able to house an expanded range of digital credentials, alongside digital state ID and mobile driver’s licenses (mDL).

These will include documents like title documents or vehicle registration, for which the wallet can provide critical updates or reminders on upcoming expiration dates.

“ADOT MVD is proud to once again be a leader in offering additional functionality to smartphones and conveniently conducting business in this digital world,” says Jay Chilton, ADOT MVD’s business strategy manager. “Arizona Wallet is another way ADOT MVD helps get Arizona residents out of the line and safely on the road.”

David Knigge, CEO of AstreaX, says the wallet is “built for flexibility,” and will be able to support a wide range of verified credentials on mobile devices, “giving Arizona full control to add the documents and services when they choose, including vehicle documents, mDL and other ID cards such as student or employee badges to list just a few.”

Per the release, Arizona Wallet is compliant with North American implementation guidelines and international standards, with international interoperability in mind. The app is currently available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Arizona has been among the states leading on mobile driver’s licenses, and was the first to offer four options to store and present a digital license or ID on a smartphone. Created in 2021 as Mobile ID (mID), the state’s mDL began supporting Apple Wallet in 2022 and Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet in 2023. For Samsung compatibility, ADOT MVD collaborated with identity provider Idemia, which provides mDLs for eight of the nineteen states with digital driver’s licenses, as well as Puerto Rico.

Arizona’s mDL can be presented at 250 TSA airport security checkpoints, the MVD online portal AZMVDNOW.gov and at participating retailers who have the Smart ID Verifier app.

100K Virginia residents using CBN STI mobile ID

A release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says over 100,000 residents now use Virginia Mobile ID, the state digital ID provided by CBN Secure Technologies (Canadian Bank Note Company).

The department hopes that adoption will become self-driving, as more businesses and agencies support digital ID and more people ask for it. So far, major airports in the state accept mobile identity documents, as do Virginia State Police. A handful of local law enforcement agencies are piloting programs for acceptance.

“We are actively working with businesses, organizations across the state to expand the Virginia Mobile ID and in the future, we are looking at having this on digital wallets,” says Virginia DMV public relations and media liaison Camila Barco.

Virginia’s system enables the creation of an mDL by scanning a physical license in the app and performing biometric identity verification through facial matching. Per the release, if accepted, the screen will display specific tabs for the airport or a police stop, which link to barcodes for the officer or bartender to scan.

“If you hand over your physical driver’s license to someone, there’s so much information there that you share,” Barco says. “When it comes to the Virginia Mobile ID, there’s only a QR code and a picture.”

This allows for selective disclosure of personal data for use cases like age assurance.

Article Topics

Arizona | Arizona Wallet | AstreaX | digital ID | digital wallets | mDL (mobile driver's license) | United States | Virginia | Virginia Mobile ID