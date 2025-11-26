FB pixel

Digital IDs and driver’s licenses take steps forward in Virginia, Georgia

Virginia Mobile ID, Georgia mDL allow users to share only necessary data
| Joel R. McConvey
The state of Virginia is claiming a national first with the launch of its Virginia Mobile ID. A news release calls the digital ID, which supports selective disclosure of personal data for use cases like age assurance, “a secure, convenient way for Virginians to carry a valid state driver’s license or ID card on their phone.”

Virginia is the first state to launch a mobile ID that is accepted at DMV customer service centers, by law enforcement, and at nine pilot Virginia ABC stores,” the department says.

The Virginia Mobile ID app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. Setup involves scanning an identity document such as a driver’s license and verifying identity with face biometrics. The Apple App Store lists the developer as CBN Secure Technologies (Canadian Bank Note Company).

Gerald Lackey, DMV commissioner for Virginia, says that in coming months more parties will accept the Mobile ID, including retailers, restaurants, and additional law enforcement agencies, and that the DMV will add new functionality, including digital wallet integration.

Georgia’s mDL is now valid for age assurance

Across the U.S., the push for mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) continues, with select states emerging as leaders – including Georgia. The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has announced that its mobile driver’s license is now accepted as a valid form of ID for proving one’s age when making age-restricted retail purchases.

Angelique B. McClendon, commissioner of the DDS, says that “by embracing the Georgia Digital License and ID, we’re providing Georgians with a secure, convenient new option to prove their age, one that keeps pace with 21st-century technology while still prioritizing accuracy and safety.”

A release notes that acceptance of mDLs continues to be at the discretion of the individual retailers, and that “mDLs are a supplement to physical IDs, not a complete replacement, especially when driving.”

The DDS works with French identity firm Thales, which provides biometric enrollment kiosks for credential issuance at its customer service centers.

