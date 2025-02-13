FB pixel

Georgia seeks candidates to build digital ID wallet

| Masha Borak
Georgia has published a tender seeking to run a proof of concept for a national digital identity wallet.

The Central Asian state is planning to build a digital ID wallet that will issue verifiable credentials based on personal identification Data (PID) from the Georgian ID card. The system will allow Georgian citizens and businesses to manage their digital identities securely.

The country’s Public Service Development Agency (PSDA), which handles public services, the citizen registry and issuing identity documents, is in charge of the tender.

The digital identity wallet solution will include issuer, holder and verifier capabilities, and comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The tender specifies applicants should have a thorough understanding of the eIDAS ecosystem and the industry specifications of the EUDI Wallet Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF), including OpenID Connect, OpenID4VCI, oAUTH, W3C DID and ISO/IEC 18013.

The tender document implies the wallet could be integrated with eID services for identity verification and used for KYC checks for financial services, as well as credentials for travel, healthcare and education.

The World Bank supplies financing for the digital ID wallet through the Georgia Relief and Recovery for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises project. The US$102.9 million project is designed to upgrade the local digital payments and financial infrastructure among other goals.

The tender includes the supply, installation and integration of the IT and technologies, along with services such as software development, customization, commissioning and training. The estimated period of services is 18 months, according to the tender.

Applicants to be considered as a candidate should have experience with multiple countries and several organizations, and have fulfilled contracts worth at least $2 million involving Service Level Agreements and 100,000 registered users.

The documents for the initial selection must be submitted before March 18th, 2025. The request for proposal is expected in April 2025.

 

Exploring ISO 18013: Integration opportunities and interoperability challenges for mDLs and digital wallets

