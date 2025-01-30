FB pixel

Georgia rolls out Thales biometric enrollment kiosks for driver’s license services

| Chris Burt
Georgia’s Department of Driver Services (DDS) is rolling out self-service biometric enrollment kiosks from Thales to improve the accessibility of its most commonly rendered services and cut customer wait times.

DDS has already rolled out 30 of the kiosks at 23 high-volume Customer Service Centers and will install more throughout 2025. They can be used for renewing driver’s licenses, change of address updates and more, with a user-friendly touch-screen interface and automatic height adjustment for photos compliant with REAL ID requirements.

The quality of the user’s enrollment image is automatically assessed, and the kiosks include built-in biometric verification against the electronic chip in the user’s passport or an integrated database, according to a marketing video from Thales. A secondary camera provides liveness detection. Thales enrollment kiosks are modular, and some also include fingerprint or iris biometrics scanners, but those installed by Georgia do not.

More than 1,700 enrollment kiosks from Thales have been installed around the world.

“The introduction of Thales Enrollment Kiosks for credential issuance has significantly enhanced the customer experience at the Georgia Department of Driver Services,” says Georgia DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “The implementation of this technology has improved staffing efficiencies, enabling our team to focus on providing personalized assistance where it’s most needed. Overall, the Thales Kiosks have been a game-changer for both our customers and our staff.”

Georgia’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) added support for Samsung Wallet in October.

