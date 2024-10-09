Thales powers Guam Police’s revived biometric system for gun-owner IDs

The Guam Police Department (GPD) will be reinstating its digital fingerprint system for the issuance of firearms identification cards. This system is now fully operational again after the implementation of biometric technology from Thales, with the purpose of improving the efficiency and security of firearms registration on the island.

In August, the GPD’s Records and ID Section experienced a disruption with its digital automated fingerprint system. To resolve the issue, GPD worked with an off-island vendor during the downtime.

According to a Guam daily post notice dated August 8, 2024, the department of administration awarded Thales a one year contract to maintain and support the existing Cogent Automated Fingerprint Identification System (CAFIS) and other software for the Guam Police Department. Within the contract terms, there is the option to renew for two years on a year by year basis. If both options are exercised, the contract will be worth just over $305,000.

With the reactivation of the digital fingerprint system, the GPD has improved the process for obtaining a firearms ID card.

To obtain a Guam Firearms ID card, applicants will need to complete the Guam Firearms ID application and be a U.S. citizen, and provide either a certified birth certificate with a photo ID and social security card, a valid U.S. passport and social security card, or a naturalization certificate and social security card.

According to the GPD’s official FAQs, individuals applying for or renewing their firearms permits are required to undergo fingerprinting as part of a background check, processed by the Guam Police Department for a $34 fee.

The GPD uses biometric fingerprinting for the identification of individuals applying for firearms permits. The system is powered by advanced LiveScan software, a digital fingerprinting solution that captures high-quality prints for accurate identification. Developed by Thales Group, the system enables real-time fingerprint capture and verification.

LiveScan software aims to eliminate manual fingerprinting errors by utilizing automated biometric identification technology, streamlining the process for both applicants and law enforcement. According to the company, the system adheres to FBI standards so that prints are captured in compliance with global regulations.

