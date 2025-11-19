FB pixel

Illinois mobile driver’s license, digital ID card now live in Apple Wallet

Secretary of state delivers on promise to put mDLs in Apple Wallets by end of 2025
| Joel R. McConvey
Illinois residents can now securely add their Illinois-issued mobile driver’s license (mDL) or state ID to Apple Wallet and present it via iPhone and Apple Watch, with built-in biometrics for authentication, according to a statement from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The Illinois mDL and digital IDs are valid at TSA checkpoints at more than 250 airports in the U.S, including O’Hare, Midway and Lambert, as well as participating airports, restaurants and bars across the state.

Giannoulias promised in January to have Illinois mDLs in Apple Wallet by the end of the year. He says the successful launch of the program “brings together security, privacy, and convenience in a way that will make life easier for millions of people,” and promises that it will soon expand to Google and Samsung Wallets.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, likewise notes the benefit of convenience for Apple users. “The launch of Illinois driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet makes everyday moments even more seamless – whether you’re traveling through airport checkpoints this holiday season, grabbing a drink at a restaurant, and more – all while keeping users’ information secure and private.”

“Driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet bring users one step closer towards replacing the physical wallet with an easy, secure and private digital wallet, and we’re thrilled to bring this to Illinoisans today.”

Users scan their physical driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie using their iPhone, which can then be matched for ID verification. An additional security step prompts users to complete a series of facial and head movements during setup. The identity information is encrypted on the device, allowing for selective disclosure of data: only the information needed for the transaction is presented, and the user can review and biometrically authorize the information being requested with Face ID or Touch ID before sharing.

The usual caveat applies, in that the mDL is not a replacement for a physical ID, and residents must continue to carry their plastic IDs for now.

Illinois is the 13th state to offer driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet to their residents;

Puerto Rico also has support. To help boost adoption of digital credentials, Illinois is launching a free Mobile ID Verifier app, enabling businesses to check proof of age for the sale of restricted goods. The app is now available in the Apple App Store.

