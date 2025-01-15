Illinois to get mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet by end of 2025

Illinois is “working to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Illinois residents in the future with the goal of launching by the end of the year,” according to a release from the office of Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias.

Once implemented, residents will be able to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to iPhone or Apple Watch, and present them in person and within mobile apps. Eventually, Giannoulias wants to bring mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and IDs to Google Wallet and other major digital wallet platforms.

“We’re excited to have kickstarted our work with Apple – a company that shares our commitment to data security – to provide IDs in Apple Wallet that will offer convenience and privacy,” said Giannoulias, who has made bringing mobile driver’s licenses and digital ID to Illinois a priority. His plan includes robust testing requirements to “ensure the office delivers the most secure and private product for Illinois residents.”

The Secretary calls it the “first component of a multi-faceted approach to deliver a state-of-the-art mobile driver’s license and state ID program that leverages best-in-class technology for residents.”

Sign-up for the optional mDL program is now available at www.ilsos.gov/mDL. They are not considered a replacement for a physical ID card.

Illinois is the 11th state or territory to adopt IDs in Apple Wallet, along with Arizona, Colorado, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio and Puerto Rico.

The push for mDLs is also ongoing in New Jersey. In his State of the State address this week,

Governor Phil Murphy made the case for two bills, S1297 and A3518, which would require the Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) to implement a program for mDLs and digital ID.

In his remarks, Murphy says mDLs, which “allow people to update personal information in real-time, like changing their address,” are “just common sense” and that the step will “will make life easier for the people we serve.”

New York aims to dispel mDL myths

As is the case with many new technologies, mobile driver’s licenses come with the baggage of certain myths and misconceptions. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a release that aims to set things straight on the state’s Mobile ID mDL, which more than 170,000 New Yorkers have claimed since it was launched in June 2024.

The myths busted indicate just how far the sector has to go in educating the general public on what digital IDs are and what they do. The DMV notes that Mobile ID, which is supplied by Idemia, is not simply a photo of your plastic ID card, that mobile IDs are privacy preserving and do not require you to hand over your phone to a verifier – and that no, the government is not tracking you through Mobile ID.

“The DMV does not and cannot track where you use your Mobile ID,” it says. “Just like today when you show your physical ID at your bank, while checking into a hotel, visiting your doctor’s office, or wherever you go, the DMV does not know you presented it and the same is true with your Mobile ID.”

“When and where you use your Mobile ID is only stored on your phone and cannot be retrieved by the DMV.”

Major mDL showcase coming to San Diego

The scope of mDL’s potential will be on display at the Identity and Access Forum’s Mobile Driver’s License Technology Showcase, taking place on February 24, 2025 in tandem with the 2025 Identity & Payments Summit in San Diego, California.

A release says the event promises to “bring together key stakeholders to demonstrate real-world mDL use cases and educate attendees looking to kickstart their mDL implementation journey.” Use cases to be demoed include online bank onboarding; age verification for alcohol sales at stadiums and retail locations, as well as for casinos and cannabis sales; night club fast entry; TSA ID check and truck fleet management.

