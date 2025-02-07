Mobile driver’s licenses on the cusp of ‘major paradigm shift’

More entities have integrated the California mobile driver’s license (mDL) credential for identity verification. Although just 15 states have introduced mDLs to date, diverse use cases are giving them momentum toward what some see as a transformational moment.

Veratad integrates California mDL into IDMax reusable identity network

In a press release, Veratad Technologies has announced the integration of California’s mDL into its IDMax reusable identity network. Veratad calls the California mDL “one of the most advanced, mobile-first identity credentials available in the United States.”

IDMax’s network of reusable digital identity credentials operates within Veratad VX, a “state-of-the-art orchestration platform that offers businesses a full spectrum of verification methods” for both age assurance and identity verification.

Veratad VX allows for the creation of custom workflows by combining IDMax reusable credentials with other verification methods such as identity data verification, document authentication, mobile Smart2FA, biometrics and liveness detection.

John E. Ahrens, CEO at Veratad, says “the integration of California’s mobile driver’s license into the IDMax network highlights our commitment to advancing reusable identity credentials while demonstrating how Veratad VX enables businesses to orchestrate diverse verification methods efficiently and securely. Together, these solutions provide businesses with a future-proof approach to age and identity verification.”

CAT-2 machines at Sacramento Airport now accept California mDLs

California mDLs are now being accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for passenger identity verification at Sacramento International Airport (SMF).

A release from the TSA says travelers can add their mDL or state ID to a digital wallet on their mobile device and use it at either of the airport’s TSA security checkpoints with Idemia’s Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) facial matching technology.

“Identity verification of a traveler prior to flying is a key step in the security screening process,” says TSA Federal Security Director at SMF Sid Hanna. “TSA officers have been trained on the use and acceptance of mDLs. Embracing the use of this type of technology will ultimately enhance security and increase the efficiency of our operation”.

Use of mDLs is optional, and carrying physical travel documents is still recommended. Per the release, travelers who do not want to participate in the facial matching process can opt out in favor of an alternative identity verification process conducted by the TSA officer.

Mattr says sky’s the limit on mDL possibilities

A long article from Mattr looks beyond the surface of mDLs to imagine broader use cases.

“An mDL is often described as a digital version of a traditional physical driver’s license, held on a mobile device,” writes Chief Product Officer Luke McIntyre. But this overlooks much of what makes mDLs’ potential so high.”

McIntyre writes of a “major paradigm shift’ happening as the U.S. transitions to digital driver’s licenses and standards are developed to govern digital identity. He believes “using a physical driver’s license will soon feel like watching a tourist unfold a giant paper map in the middle of a city instead of using their phone, or a business refusing digital payments and insisting on exact change in cash – quaint, but wildly inconvenient.”

The transformational potential lies in capabilities for robust and secure digital identity verification, proof of age and scalable networks. Identity fraud, McIntyre says, “causes billions of dollars in losses to financial institutions, and mobile driver’s licenses have the potential to directly address this problem.”

For age assurance use cases, he highlights how mDLs allow for the sharing of minimal necessary data, or data minimization.

‍The real trick to mass adoption, though, is convenience. People will use mDLs if they make life demonstrably better. That means it’s necessary to develop a robust, diverse network of use cases for a mobile license. “From healthcare to financial services to social media,” McIntyre says, “the more users will come to view it as an essential tool, rather than a niche feature.”

He notes how established trust networks like Visa and Mastercard are what made contactless payments fly. “They simplified the process for merchants to join the network and assured consumers that their payments were secure and universally accepted.”

AI gets all the headlines, but mobile driver’s licenses are likely to be one of the more transformative technologies in the short term. NIST is actively incorporating mDLs into their version 4 of NIST 800-63 Digital Identity Guidelines. And following a recent executive order on mDLs (from the Biden administration), the number of US states issuing mDLs is expected to double and reach over 30 states by the end of 2025.

ArcBlock decentralized platform meets mDL needs identified at hackathon

‍California’s DMV recently ran a hackathon exploring the potential of mobile driver’s licenses for identity verification. A post from ArcBlock, a decentralized identity (DID) platform, summarizes learnings from the event, which focused on interoperability, privacy and user control.

The hackathon demonstrated broad use cases for mDL applications in both public and private sectors, including age verification, KYC and onboarding, border checks and access to government services online.

It also identified a few things that are stalling mass adoption. Integration needs to be easier, credentials must work across different platforms and wallets to meet universal standards. (For instance, ArcBlock’s DID Wallet and DID Connect adhere to W3C and OpenID standards.)

Finally, tight security is needed to assuage users’ privacy concerns.

The hackathon says key benefits of mDLs include cost savings, fraud reduction, improved access and less friction.

More mDL progress on display at showcase in San Diego

The Identity and Access Forum’s Mobile Driver’s License Technology Showcase puts mDLs in the spotlight at its 2025 Identity & Payments Summit in San Diego, California.

Expect California’s mDL to be a star of the show, as key stakeholders gather to demonstrate “real-world mDL use cases and educate attendees looking to kickstart their mDL implementation journey.”

