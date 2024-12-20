FB pixel

Advances in mDL standards set the stage for more rollouts and adoption in 2025

FaceTec and NIST SMEs provide guidance in Biometric Update webinar
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
 

The passage of the first draft of ISO/IEC 18013-7 in October was the crest of a wave in the standardization of verifiable digital identities and credentials.

But understanding what the standard means for mobile driver’s licenses and mDocs, how to apply it and how it will continue to develop going forward is not yet clear to many businesses and issuers alike.

To help them navigate the recent and coming changes, Biometric Update convened FaceTec VP of Global Standards Andrew Hughes, who is also a member of the working group responsible for the standard, ISO SC 17/WG 10, and NIST Identity Management Specialist Ryan Galluzzo who is a co-author of NIST SP 800-63, for the webinar “Exploring ISO 18013: Integration opportunities and interoperability challenges for mDLs and digital wallets” on Thursday.

The discussion addressed how the ISO mDL standard draws on other standards and specifications, including from the OpenID Foundation, W3C and the FIDO Alliance, as well as an mDL use cases pilot consortium headed by NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE).

A lively audience Q+A session followed, with questions touching on who is involved in formulating the ISO 18013 standard, the pace of progress and document revocation.

Hughes and Galluzzo emphasized the importance of broad collaboration to the overall project, and urged organizations in both the public and private sector to actively engage in the pilots and preparations that are already underway.

“Don’t wait for the next refresh cycle,” Galluzzo advises: “do it now.”

A recording of the discussion is available to watch on-demand on YouTube.

