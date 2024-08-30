FB pixel

Block to pitch W3C open standards in NIST digital ID consortium

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Block to pitch W3C open standards in NIST digital ID consortium
 

Block has joined the consortium of players in the in the mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) to help encourage faster development and adoption of digital IDs.

The consortium is being put together by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), and will work on the adoption of mDL standards and best practices, according to the company announcement.

NIST unveiled the list of participants in the consortium, which also includes Idemia, Mattr and SpruceID, along with banks and public sector organizations, last week.

Block plans to advocate for the implementation of open standards like those from W3C, along with emerging standards like ISO 18013-5. Decentralized digital identity is one of the main focusses of Block subsidiary TBD.

“Whether boarding a plane, creating a bank account, or making an online purchase, mobile driver’s licenses and other digital credentials have the potential to improve the way we conduct transactions, both in person and online,” says Bill Fisher, co-lead of the NIST mDL project at the NCCoE. “To help realize this potential, the NCCoE is collaborating with more than a dozen partners from across the mDL ecosystem to build out reference implementations and to accelerate the adoption of mDL standards and best practices.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Philippines central bank cancels digital ID card contract with ACI

The Philippines’ central bank has cancelled the contract to produce the country’s national digital ID cards, leading to an appeal…

 

Remote identity proofing for online Medicaid, public assistance applications a mixed bag

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) said this week that those states which have not implemented Remote Identity…

 

EUDI Wallet project seeks public feedback on technical specification

The European digital identity project is seeking feedback from the public on its technical specifications. The European Commission recently published…

 

Entrust selects Carahsoft as US public sector partner for biometrics, digital ID

Carahsoft and Entrust are joining forces to bring digital identity and zero-trust security solutions to aid in government digital transformation….

 

DHS outlines foreseeable biometric agenda, but will it have the funding?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has an ambitious biometric agenda going into Fiscal…

 

FPC’s new physical and logical access control solution ready out-of-the-box

Fingerprint Cards has unveiled its new FPC AllKey, a biometric system for logical and physical access control. It aims to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events