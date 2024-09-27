California continues to pave road for mDL adoption across U.S. states

An interview with California Department of Motor Vehicles Chief Digital Transformation Officer Ajay Gupta covers the state’s efforts to be a leader on mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), which are gaining traction across U.S. jurisdictions.

Statescoop hosts the conversation, noting the necessity of a digital driver’s license initiative in a state that services 34 million licenses and identity cards for 31 million unique identities, and issues 9 million cards a year – the largest DMV in the U.S.

“We want to create a digital credential that bridges the gap between the physical and digital world,” says Gupta, speaking with Christine Halverson, public sector CTO of Okta (which sponsored the panel). “Physical cards are easy to fake and digital verification is costly. Mobile licenses provide a more secure, convenient way to verify identity online and in person, utilizing the high-tech features of modern smartphones.”

Air travel, Gupta says, is just the tip of the iceberg for mDL use cases. “We are working with airports, convenience stores and law enforcement to expand the use of mobile licenses.”

“You should be able to share your identity online. But also you want convenience, where the thing that you carry in your pocket – which is your mobile phone now more than your wallet – you want your identity verification to be available on that mobile phone using all the security of the mobile phone – features that are pretty high-tech nowadays, being able to bind with your biometrics.”

To help catalyze the shift to mDLs, California is working with POS vendors and with a nonprofit age assurance provider called True Age, which allows customers to prove their identity without revealing any personal information. Gupta notes identity verification use cases in healthcare and government services. But he says “the holy grail for us from identity verification is when law enforcement starts to use and accept the mobile driver license” – a project the DMV is working on.

Gupta says the ultimate goal is to create a product that allows residents to go plastic-free. But Plastic-free is only free as long as it does not result in costly fraud losses. Okta’s Halverson notes how important it is to build in security from the foundations with mDLs. “It’s not easy; the hardest part is getting started and ensuring the tech stack provides security, compliance and privacy.”

She says Okta’s mission is to continue to support efforts within the states to ensure that mobile driver’s licenses are secure and offer the kind of flexibility Gupta describes.

“As an identity broker we have to understand the unique use cases in each state, so that we can build into our platform the ability to support the states in achieving the successful outcome.”

The final balancing act is to create, within a complex web of security and compliance concerns, a digital credential system that aims to be secure, interoperable and adaptable. “We must ensure technology does not lock us into specific vendors or platforms,” Gupta warns. “An open, standards-based approach will foster broader adoption and better serve our residents.”

