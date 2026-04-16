Maritime Passport prepares to launch digital wallet for seafarers’ ID management

The idea of a global digital credential management system for seafarers continues to gain traction, and was considered at a recent meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Facilitation Committee.

The session in London saw a proposal from UK digital firm Maritime Passport for the improvement of identity management for seafarers through what it described as a “gold standard” digital ID system.

According to reporting by Hellenic Shipping News, the idea is to put in place a digital wallet for seafarers as countries look to improve the security of their maritime spaces.

The firm introduced its digital wallet to delegates who attended the IMO meeting, sharing how countries can effectively integrate it into their maritime operations.

The wallet, which is expected to be introduced in the second quarter of this year, will make it easier to verify identity documents of professionals in seafaring without extra costs, data privacy risks, or administrative bottlenecks. It is designed with face biometrics for verification and liveness detection.

Commenting on the development, co-founder of Maritime Passport Martin White, who is a former seafarer, stated that the technology they introduced perfectly finds its place in the IMO’s digitalization strategy.

“Our solution — which is free for seafarers to use — will cut through the high administrative burden of finding, collating and sharing personal professional credentials, certifications and other relevant details to prove work eligibility,” White is quoted as saying.

Maritime Passport CTO Marcel Wendt explained that the wallet, which is based on well-known digital identity standards already in use in sectors like aviation, is neutral and can easily be integrated with existing frameworks countries have for managing sea operations.

Peter Phillips, co-founder of Maritime Passport, underlined the critical role of their solution, saying that it is part of ongoing foundational efforts to build “digital trust at the very heart of the global supply chain.”

Maritime Passport introduced its digital wallet at an event that also saw the approval of the IMO’s digitalization and cybersecurity strategy with the aim of enhancing maritime safety and security.

Ghana pushes to ratify Seafarer’s Identity Document Convention

Seafarer identification is a long-standing international issue. Ghana’s government says it is currently stepping up its efforts aimed at ratifying the International Labour Organization’s Seafarers’ Identity Document Convention of 2003, otherwise known as C185.

A stakeholder engagement meeting took place recently in Ghana where various speakers underscored the importance of adhering to the instrument that provides for the streamlining of identity verification processes for sea workers through a special biometric identity system.

The Ghana Maritime Authority says it is counting on the collaboration of various stakeholders to ratify the important convention since its adoption 23 years ago. At the time, the idea of a biometric ID for seafarers was welcomed by the UN, which saw in it a major step towards global maritime safety, according to the Economic Times of India.

Last month, SITA and IDsure announced the launch of a digital wallet pilot to verify crew identity documents.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallet | identity verification