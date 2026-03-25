Digital travel is ocean bound: SITA, IDsure bring aviation-level IDV to seafarers

Paper and water don’t generally mix, but seafarers have had to contend with paperwork for decades. Digitalization is now increasingly replacing old processes in the maritime industry.

SITA and IDsure are launching a pilot that replaces paper-based crew documents with secure, mobile‑stored digital credentials. The initiative is part of the wider SmartSea strategy and is now live with Columbia Shipmanagement.

According to the companies, it brings aviation‑grade identity verification to the shipping sector, with seafarers retaining control of their personal data, while port authorities and operators can verify documents instantly at each port call.

“Working with SITA and Columbia Shipmanagement, we are replacing fragmented, paper-based processes with a more secure and verifiable digital approach built for global shipping,” said Jesper Holmgren, CEO at IDsure.

Crew identity checks and certificate verification have long relied on paper documents and manual processes. It slows down operations and increases risk for an industry that moves millions of seafarers across borders each year.

The new pilot digitizes professional certificates and stores them in a secure Seafarer Handbook, allowing checks that once took hours to be completed in minutes. “It means crew identities can be checked instantly and safely wherever they travel, reducing delays, easing administrative burden for operators, and helping crews move faster between vessels and ports,” said Pedro Alves, SVP at SITA.

Additionally, the Bahamas Maritime Authority has partnered with IDsure to introduce digital seafarer record books and competency certificates. The digital credentials are stored on mobile devices through a GDPR‑compliant app developed by IDsure, which uses SITA’s identity verification service to authenticate national IDs or passports.

From the skies to the ocean, digital ID is integrating with airports and seaports

Digital ID is increasingly being used in marine contexts, as cruises and shipping take inspiration from the aviation industry. MSC Cruises introduced a fully biometric embarkation process at its Miami Cruise Terminal, using Amadeus biometrics, and a face biometrics-enabled digital platform was created for Brazil’s cruise industry.

Over time, the approach could integrate more closely with port and immigration systems, creating a more connected maritime environment. “This project is a glimpse into the future of global mobility,” said Alves.

“Across every mode of transport, identity is still managed through paper-based and manual systems. By extending trusted digital identity to the maritime sector, we’re showing how the same secure technology that lets systems ‘speak’ to each other can also protect people’s personal data.”

The SmartSea initiative supports an industry employing more than two million seafarers across roughly 75,000 merchant ships and thousands of training centers. The solution links digital certificates and crew management with Port State Control processes, allowing seafarers digital access with the IDsure mobile app.

The pilot currently focuses on bridge officers, but interest is already growing among maritime authorities seeking to modernize certification and compliance. SmartSea, created to bring aviation‑level digitalization to the maritime sector, sees the project as an early example of how digital identity can improve efficiency, trust and compliance across global shipping.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital identity | identity verification | IDsure | SITA | SmartSea