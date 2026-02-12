Imprivata adds face biometrics, behavioral analytics to Enterprise Access Management platform

Imprivata’s Enterprise Access Management (EAM) now has new capabilities that enable a more streamlined and passwordless authentication for frontline staff, knowledge workers and other personnel of enterprises using the platform.

According to an announcement, the upgrade comes with facial biometric authentication and AI-powered behavioral analytics capabilities and redefines how shared-used devices can be accessed.

The novelty, the company says, will enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and make up part of a “complete and integrated platform that enables faster, more secure access for all enterprise users to improve security and compliance, increase user productivity, and reduce total cost of ownership.”

Imprivata referenced a recent survey it conducted which showed 87 percent of IT leaders in the healthcare sector have high regard for passwordless, although just seven percent of them have adopted it due to integration and technical challenges. The survey was discussed on the Biometric Update podcast last month by Imprivata’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sean Kelly, who underscored the critical importance of biometrics for security and efficiency in healthcare.

The company says its platform upgrade seeks to address these difficulties by delivering “a unified access management platform to support all enterprise users and workflows while also enabling a seamless, consistent user experience.”

Also, a white paper published by the company last year made the case for passwordless authentication in the health sector and how institutions can navigate the challenges.

Commenting on the upgrade, the CEO of Imprivata, Fran Rosch, said the upgrade was done to meet the expectations of those who rely on the company’s secure and compliant EAM solutions.

“Imprivata EAM delivers a single, comprehensive solution for all enterprise users, eliminating the need for organizations to rely on disparate solutions to accelerate productivity, improve compliance, and reduce costs by consolidating multiple access tools into a single, powerful platform,” Rosch said.

Apart from the advanced passwordless authentication, Imprivata says its EAM solution capabilities include identity verification for workforce and patients, risk signalling and behavioral analytics, proactive response to threats, secure access for VPN-less remote access, operational analytics to monitor workflows in real-time, support for cloud, and creation of personalized experiences.

