FB pixel

Podcast: Dr. Sean Kelly says biometrics offer security, efficiency for healthcare

Biometric Update catches up with Imprivata’s chief medical officer
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Podcast: Dr. Sean Kelly says biometrics offer security, efficiency for healthcare
 

A new survey from Imprivata shows a shocking gap between how healthcare professionals see passwordless authentication, and how healthcare facilities operate in practice. Even though most say it’s past time to upgrade to more sophisticated authentication, fewer than 10 percent of healthcare organizations have gone passwordless.

“Healthcare leaders understand that password-heavy workflows are slowing clinicians down and introducing unnecessary risk,” says Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. “This report underscores what the industry needs next: access solutions that remove friction, protect patients, and modernize authentication for a passwordless future.”

“The long and the short of it is, we know we’re using an antiquated system framework that relies heavily on passwords, which have been around since the 1960s,” Kelly says. As the system has aged, it has necessarily become more complex – and also more burdensome. That’s a critical issue for clinicians in emergency scenarios.

“Security is trying to make things as locked-down and tight as possible, but by creating a system that’s very locked down, it prevents doctors and nurses and others from getting in quickly, if they’re blocked by a long, complex password. They mistype it three times and suddenly they’re locked out and on the phone to the help desk.”

Kelly says that’s one thing if you’re at home in your office. “But if you’re in the ER, where I still work as a doctor, and someone’s rolling in front of you having a stroke, it’s literally time-dependent, and seconds matter.”

He believes that, although the change of pace is slow and there is natural apprehension, healthcare workers are starting to recognize how the benefits of biometrics, passkeys and other passwordless options for access outweigh the risks.

““It’s easier. But it’s also highly effective.”

Listen to the full conversation with Imprivata’s Dr. Sean Kelly for more insights on trust, biometrics and the future of authentication in healthcare.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:27:53

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UNDP showcases how blockchain complements DPI and digital transformation efforts

From Ghana to Georgia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has implemented blockchain technology into dozens of public systems over…

 

Research into protections against speech analysis privacy threats maturing rapidly

Our voice reveals much more about us than we may realize: The biometric information of our speech contains information about…

 

Scale of AI fraud makes legacy identity verification inadequate

Sometimes, you just have to tell yourself, “I’m good enough.” Then again, if you’re a digital identity security system, you’d…

 

Toss gets lift from biometric retail payments, plans 2026 US IPO

Retail payments with face biometrics are growing in South Korea, and could help lift one of the country’s leading providers…

 

PNG SevisWallet will transform how government issues personal credentials

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has officially made available the SevisWallet digital identity wallet for download, allowing Papuans to use the…

 

Alaska launches Thales-developed mobile app to house digital ID

The state of Alaska continues its partnership with French public security firm Thales through the launch of a new Alaska…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events