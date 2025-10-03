FB pixel

The promise in palm biometrics: BU Podcast talks with Handwave CEO Janis Sturna

| Joel R. McConvey
The promise in palm biometrics: BU Podcast talks with Handwave CEO Janis Sturna
 

The digital wallet revolution assumes a credential on your phone is harder to lose. But if that’s the primary metric, it’s hard to argue that nothing beats a pure biometric. Handwave is a startup that works in hand and palm vein biometrics. Its algorithms measure vein structure and depth, hand shape, skin and blood flow for liveness.

The combined biometric spell conjures an aggregate hash code, which is what Handwave verifies. The result is a solution for payments, customer loyalty programs and age assurance that can also work for use cases like access control or public transit.

On the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, Handwave CEO Janis Sturna talks about the possibilities in palm, working in compliance with the GDPR, and how the company plans to conquer the U.S. market.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:24:10

