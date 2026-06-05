Neurotechnology expands into US with private AI infrastructure offering

European deep learning developer and biometric software provider Neurotechnology is establishing a new U.S.-based entity focused on private AI infrastructure and localized control of sensitive biometric data.

Neurotechnology Solutions LLC is positioning dedicated, isolated AI infrastructure as an alternative to public cloud platforms for regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, defense and government. The firm will offer private AI environments that run on client-owned hardware or dedicated, isolated GPUs.

Newly appointed manager Ken Nosker said the expansion is focused primarily on data sovereignty, “We are bringing Neurotechnology’s experience with neural networks, machine learning and artificial intelligence directly to the U.S. market with a primary focus on data sovereignty.”

The company is targeting government, critical infrastructure, research and enterprise clients handling sensitive identity and biometric workloads. The company says its biometric technologies, which have been used in components of India’s Aadhaar ecosystem, can support customer onboarding, fraud prevention, law enforcement and workforce management.

Neurotechnology has performed strongly in multiple NIST biometric evaluations, including recent IREX 10 and FRIF testing.

The move reflects broader concerns around data sovereignty, AI governance and control of sensitive biometric workloads as organizations reassess dependence on public cloud infrastructure.

Article Topics

biometrics | cloud services | data protection | data sovereignty | Neurotechnology | United States