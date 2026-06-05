US DoJ ‘Model Cities’ initiative links policing technology to federal enforcement priorities

The U.S. Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Model Cities Initiative (MCI) announced Thursday is framed as a public safety grant program, but its nearly $300 million in funding appears aimed at something more politically consequential.

The MCI grant framework suggests DoJ is seeking jurisdictions willing to embrace the Trump administration’s surveillance-heavy law-and-order agenda, centered on proactive policing, expanded surveillance technologies, immigration enforcement coordination and public-order crackdowns.

DoJ describes the program as a “whole-of-city” approach that is aimed at restoring law and order and supporting comprehensive “common sense” policing and public safety strategies.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said “the Model Cities Initiative will supercharge our law enforcement partners and restore the rule of law to America’s neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Our message is clear: We will help those who help us Make America Safe Again.”

DoJ has not yet publicly detailed all the privacy, civil liberties, auditing, retention, and transparency requirements that will apply to the technologies funded through the program.

Those details will determine whether the initiative functions primarily as a targeted crime-reduction grant or becomes a major federal accelerator for local surveillance infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to select two to four cities for awards, with funding intended to support crime reduction efforts and strengthen law enforcement operations. Applications are due September 1.

While the grant document does not explicitly say whether Republican-led or Democratic-led jurisdictions will be favored, its rhetoric, eligibility conditions, and review structure strongly suggest that cities aligned with the Trump administration’s law-and-order agenda will be better positioned than jurisdictions that have emphasized limits on police, restrictions on surveillance, immigrant sanctuary policies, or broader social-service-first approaches.

The MCI document frames recent crime and disorder as the result of policies that “weakened and demoralized law enforcement,” “limited the prosecution of crimes,” and “de-emphasized holding criminals accountable,” language closely aligned with the administration’s criticism of Democratic-led jurisdictions. It also points to federal law enforcement surges in Memphis and Washington, D.C. as examples of successful intervention models.

Together, the provisions suggest DoJ is asking applicants to align with a governing model centered on proactive policing, stronger enforcement, expanded intelligence gathering and close coordination with federal law enforcement.

DoJ said “this initiative will provide substantial, targeted funding to select cities to realize this vision.” Funding, the department said, will emphasize “common sense policing,” including “prioritizing deterrence through proactive policing and increasing police activity in high-crime areas.”

DoJ also said funding will encourage adoption of new technologies, “including drones and AI,” and modern methods to track criminal behavior and gather intelligence.

The program’s formal priorities sharpen that point.

DoJ says applicants must align their initiatives with department priorities that include directly supporting law enforcement operations, including immigration law enforcement operations; combating violent crime; and enforcing prohibitions on open illicit drug use.

Other DoJ priorities include enforcing prohibitions on urban camping and loitering; enforcing prohibitions on urban squatting; and, where necessary, adopting standards for assisted outpatient treatment, civil commitment or placement in treatment centers for certain people with serious mental illness, substance use disorders, or homelessness.

Applicants must be local government entities serving populations of at least 100,000 and agree to work closely with DoJ in developing and implementing projects. Applications also require certifications tied to federal immigration information-sharing rules and DoJ review of partner entities and stakeholders.

The grant conditions go even further. The document says certain activities are outside the scope of the program and will not be funded.

These include any program or activity DoJ says violates or facilitates violation of federal immigration law or impedes or hinders enforcement of federal immigration law, including by failing to comply with giving access to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents or honoring DHS requests and providing requested notice to DHS agents.

That language is one of the clearest indicators of how the program may function in practice. The initiative does not explicitly favor Republican-led jurisdictions, but its conditions and enforcement requirements may disadvantage sanctuary jurisdictions or cities that have imposed limits on police surveillance and immigration cooperation.

By conditioning eligibility and allowable activities around cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and the administration’s public-order priorities, it creates a policy screen that may disadvantage cities whose leaders have adopted limits on local participation in immigration enforcement or resisted federal law enforcement surges.

The application structure also gives DoJ significant discretion. MCI awards will be issued through cooperative agreements rather than traditional grants, allowing the department “substantial involvement” in implementation. Applicants must commit to working closely with DoJ throughout the project, and finalists will be selected partly on “overall alignment” with MCI goals and objectives.

Taken together, these provisions suggest the department is not simply scoring applications on crime rates or technical capacity but instead is looking for cities willing to become showcases for the administration’s model of public safety and the deployment of technology that historically has brought with it privacy and civil liberties concerns.

Technology is central to the initiative. DoJ’s FY2026 materials show the program is designed in part to expand modern policing infrastructure, including AI systems, drones, body-worn cameras, license plate readers, forensic tools and integrated justice systems.

Together, the technologies could allow participating agencies to expand video collection, automated vehicle tracking, forensic analysis, AI-assisted investigations and aerial surveillance capabilities.

Privacy and civil liberties advocates are likely to focus on how data generated by those systems is collected, retained, shared across agencies and governed, particularly as DoJ has not yet publicly detailed auditing, transparency or oversight requirements tied to the program.

The Model Cities Initiative therefore deserves attention not only because of its size, but because of what it appears designed to fund and reward. It is also signaling that the cities most likely to benefit will be those willing to adopt the administration’s preferred law-and-order framework.

Article Topics

Department of Justice | law enforcement | surveillance | U.S. Government | United States