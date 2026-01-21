FBI seeks industry input on classified identity-based biometric system

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking industry input on a new classified, identity-based biometric system designed to operate at the Secret and Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information levels.

The RFI outlines the Bureau’s interest in identifying commercially available software solutions capable of storing, linking, and searching biometric and biographic data on individuals in a classified environment.

The FBI states that the contemplated system is not intended to replace its existing Next Generation Identification (NGI) system which supports federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, but would instead operate separately at higher classification levels

According to the RFI, the envisioned system must be identity-based rather than event-based, meaning that all biometric and biographic data associated with a given individual would be digitally linked and retrievable through searches using any biometric or biographic element.

The FBI specifies that the system must support enrollment and search of facial images, fingerprints, palm prints, iris scans, and latent fingerprints, with the ability to add new biometric modalities over time.

Scalability and flexibility are emphasized, including the ability to expand storage capacity, incorporate new identities, update existing records, and export customizable identity record packages.

The Bureau is asking vendors to provide detailed information on system capabilities, including search criteria configuration, image comparison functions, record tracking, duplication controls, and the ability to merge or de-merge identity records.

The RFI also requests information on data safeguards to prevent classification spills or unauthorized access, user authentication methods, role-based access controls, audit and workflow tracking, and whether the system supports automated and manual data enrollment.

The FBI further asks whether proposed solutions can expose or integrate with external application programming interfaces for interoperability with other systems.

Security and infrastructure requirements are a central focus of the request. Vendors are asked to disclose whether their solutions are Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program approved and at what level, the cloud service provider environments for which their systems are designed, whether processing relies on CPUs or GPUs, and whether the company and its personnel hold Top Secret/SCI clearances.

The FBI also requests information on how systems handle classified data storage and access controls in government cloud environments. The RFI is open to manufacturers of commercial off-the-shelf software platforms deployable in government cloud environments.

The FBI notes that it prioritizes solutions that adhere to stringent security, compliance, and data protection standards.

Respondents are asked to provide company information, evidence of technical capability, details on applicable General Services Administration schedules or governmentwide acquisition contracts, pricing and licensing models, and whether test licenses can be made available for government evaluation in a non-operational environment for up to 120 days.

Responses are voluntary, unclassified, limited to 15 pages, and must be submitted by noon Eastern Time on February 20. Demonstrations may be requested after responses are reviewed, but no feedback will be provided to respondents, and the FBI reserves the right to reject any input in whole or in part.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | FBI | law enforcement | NGI | RFI | U.S. Government