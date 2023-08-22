Thales introduces multimodal biometric evidence suite for mobile forensics

A new software and hardware bundle to give police and security forces remote multimodal biometric identification capabilities has been unveiled by Thales, under the name Thales Evidence and Investigation Suite (TEIS).

The combined solution includes Cogent palm and fingerprint biometric scanners and other biometric capture devices, a workflow engine and database, a biometric matching engine and what the company describes as a full set of software tools for evidence enhancement and analysis. The software runs in the cloud to bring forensic capabilities to the mobile phones used by officers in the field, according to the announcement.

Thales says in the announcement that TEIS includes technology ranked highly by NIST, and delivers accuracy with customization and scalability.

TEIS supports iris and face biometrics, in addition to palm and fingerprints.

“Thanks to the ultra-mobile multifunction application, each investigator can benefit from having a biometric forensic lab at the palm of their hand that strives to simplify and accelerate the procedure,” says Thales Public Security Solutions Director Luc Tombal. “Time optimization is crucial in investigations, and this unique approach allows access to vital information within minutes, expediting criminal case resolutions compared to the traditional days-long process.”

The last major addition to Thales’ biometrics portfolio was a multimodal biometric pod for border control launched late last year.

