Combined iris and face biometrics solution launched by Thales for efficient border checks

Thales has launched a new multimodal biometric pod bringing together face and iris biometrics to help simplify border and immigration processes for travellers and border authorities.

The pod is a biometric enrollment and authentication solution consisting of a camera and a high-resolution LCD screen, which the company says recognizes the iris and face biometrics of pre-enrolled travellers from a distance of half a meter, and as far away as 1.5m, with high accuracy. The dual biometrics are captured in two seconds for faster operations and noticeably shorter wait times.

The solution can be used as a standalone product or integrated with self-service solutions for initial enrollment and subsequent biometric checks.

Authorities can deploy Thales biometric pods to any kind of border checkpoint, according to the announcement. Thales also says the solution is based on security and privacy by design, and supports easy integration of automation into processes by border authorities.

“The combination of biometric patterns applied to contactless authentication, is a sought-after solution for many stakeholders to address security, operational and convenience challenges,” says Thales VP of Identity and Biometric Solutions Youzec Kurp. “Thales relies on its in-house biometrics, border and smart travel expertise to design, develop and deliver top tier responsible biometric solutions to meet users’ expectations and authorities’ requirements.”

Thales is a major global supplier of biometric equipment for borders, with a deal to supply terminals to Spain to support the EU Entry-Exit System signed earlier this year as a prominent recent example.

