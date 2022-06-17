Thales inks deal with Spain for biometric border terminals

With the European Union (EU) poised to complete its biometric entry and exit system around the Schengen area for non-European citizens, Thales Digital Identity and Security has signed a contract with Spain to cover its border with biometric terminals.

Spain’s Ministry of Interior has selected Thales and Zelenza to provide over 1,500 manual border control inspection units covering land, sea, and air border points, widening the biometric coverage of the country.

The kiosks consist of Thales’ biometric Entry-Exit registration system (EES) border control clearance software embedded into Thales document readers with document verification, fingerprint scanners, facial capture systems.

A company announcement says the eight-month contract includes installation of the Thales systems at Spanish airports, sea ports, and land crossings with funding from the EU’s Internal Security Fund.

“This new solution builds on the strengths of both partners to create a comprehensive, trustworthy solution for our customers as they operate their applications using sensitive data,” says Jesús Sánchez Bargos, country director of Thales Spain. “Collaborating with the Spanish Ministry of the Interior in this challenge is a fantastic experience, as it means incorporating our latest technological developments in the management of citizens at the different Spanish borders.”

